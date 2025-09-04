Mississippi State reportedly hosting top recruits for blackout game vs. Arizona State
Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium is shaping up to be one of the most electrifying gameday experiences for Mississippi State fans.
Along with the debut of $9 million worth of enhancements (lights, video boards, seating, etc.), the Bulldogs will be wearing their all black uniforms and are calling for the 60,000-plus fans coming to the game to wear black.
Add in that No. 12 Arizona State's FPI win probability is less than 10 percentage points, Mississippi State is highly motivated to avenge last year’s embarrassing loss, and Sun Devils’ coach Kenny Dillingham riling up the fan base with his comments, you get a recipe for an epic college football environment.
That’ll have an impact on everyone in attendance, but Mississippi State will be hoping the experience is impressive to a small portion of the attendees.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to a host several high school recruits, according to a report from On3/Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, from upcoming recruiting classes during Saturday’s game against the Sun Devils.
The list of recruits reportedly attending Saturday’s game includes four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler, as well as linebacker JJ Bush, who is currently committed to Arkansas, and cornerback Shawn Church.
Wiltfong also reports that other recruits committed to other SEC schools are expected to visit. He is also reporting several recruits in the 2027 and 2028 classes are “slated to attend.” The names mentioned are:
- WR Sheldon Isaac
- OT Li’Marcus Jones
- OT Caleb Unger
- S Corey Hadley
- WR Darion Moseley
- WR Tra’Von Hall
- WR Carter Feagin
- WR Kolton Prox
- WR Davion Crumitie
- OL Jaylen Haywood
- OL Ryan Moore
- CB Tyler Walker
- RB Zaiden Jernigan (2028)
- RB Acely Brown (2028)
- DL Ty’Jah Brown (2028)
Several of those recruits are ranked at the top of state recruit rankings and Saturday will be a great chance to impress them.
"It's going to be a fun one for us for sure, hosting a really good football team," Shapen said in a Mississippi State press release. "I mean, this is something, as a kid, you dream about playing in one day. So, for us, it's about accepting it, going with it and enjoying it. It's going to be a special, special game – a fun game. It's our first game at home. It's a night game. I can't wait. This is something that you live for."
In addition to anticipated raucous environment, a Mississippi State upset win would be the most impressive thing it could do.
Of course, there’s also the chance of the game playing out in the opposite direction. That might not have the impact Mississippi State would like.
Just ask Florida about Miami’s players last year telling recruits visiting Gainesville “don’t go here.”