Arkansas Tailback Considered One Of Best Returnees In SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks have at least one returning tailback who ranks in the Top 10. Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson has garnered praise from Pro Football Focus-College's grading system. He joins the Hogs' tied for fourth with Georgia's Trevor Etienne as PFF's highest graded returning running backs list.
Jackson was good as advertised during Arkansas' spring game in April. He was the team's leading rusher with nine carries for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught a 15-yard pass for a score. After the scrimmage, he received high marks from teammates on the defensive side.
"You’re going to need more than one person to tackle him that’s for sure,” defensive tackle Cam Ball said. “He’s just a solid dude, a better person. Runs behind his pads, overall a great player and a very good addition to our team.”
While at Utah under coach Kyle Whittingham, Jackson flourished as he continued to convert from dual threat quarterback when he began his career at Texas. While he developed over the past three seasons, Jackson shared snaps in a loaded Utes backfield. He rushed for 1,358 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Coach Sam Pittman is high on Jackson who is projected to be one of the Hogs' top tailbacks this fall. He is viewed as one of the best pick-ups of the cycle for Arkansas this spring.
“He’s a guy that’s probably even better when it’s live," Pittman said during the spring game. "He looks better because he bounces off of people. He uses that stiff arm a little more. He’s got a violent stiff arm, but always seems to be moving forward. When he gets hit hard, he grins and gets up. He’s a tough kid, a really good get out of the portal.”
The 6-foot-2, 235 pound tailback wasn't much of a surprise entrant during the winter transfer portal window. Jackson struggled with an ankle injury in 2023 which hampered his production, but still managed to lead his team with 161 carries for 797 yards and four touchdowns. He signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 57 transfer, per 247sports portal ranking.
Texas signed him out of high school during the 2020 cycle. 247sports ranked Jackson as the No. 46 player in the country out of football factory Duncanville, Texas. He was the nation's No. 3 dual threat quarterback and the No. 7 prospect out of the Lone Star State.
Here is a deep film study breakdown of Jackson's college career so far by Carter Bryant of SEC Power Hour.
