Fifth Inning Just Enough for Arkansas to Avoid Losers' Bracket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Home has not exactly been kind to the Razorbacks' softball team when it comes to postseason play over the past few years, and it looked like the bad streak that began with a Texas comeback in the 2022 super regional might be about to continue Friday night.
No. 12 Arkansas needed three unanswered runs in the fifth to slip past Southeast Missouri State, 3-2, in the Razorbacks' NCAA Regional opener at Bogle Park. It's their fourth consecutive Fayetteville Regional win.
Fifth-year pitcher Morgan Leinstock made her 17th start of the season, but lasted just over an inning after giving up two earned runs on four hits to the Redhawks for an early 2-0 hole. Sophomore Robyn Herron managed to stop the bleeding after taking over with the bases loaded one out in the second.
She slamned the door shut the rest of the way, not walking a single batter in nearly six innings of work. At one point, she sat down nine consecutive hitters.
Things were quiet until the Razorbacks finally managed spark the offense just enough in the fifth inning. Rylin Hedgecock lead off from her designated hitter spot with a double down the right field line. Arkansas was able to move Ally Sockey, who pinch ran for Hedgecock, to third, setting up a Reagan Johnson double to center to finally put the Razorbacks on the board.
Right fielder Nia Carter then punched an RBI single through the right side to tie the game, 2-2. With runners at second and third and two outs, the Redhawks decided to avoid Hannah Gammill, who has been on a hot streak of late, to load the bases.
The hope was the pressure of the moment would be too much for freshman Kennedy Miller. However, the move backfired as MIller held steady, drawing a walk to bring home Carter for the deciding run.
Up Next
Arkansas will face Arizona (25-16-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. The winner will advance to Sunday’s regional final at 3 p.m. at Bogle Park. The loser will play the winner between SEMO and Villanova at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The Razorbacks and Wildcats split a series early this year in Arizona. Coincidentally, both those games were 3-2 affairs also.
Fayetteville Regional Schedule
SATURDAY
Game 3: Arizona vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: Villanova vs. SEMO, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3, 7 p.m., TBD
SUNDAY
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m
*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 5:30 p.m.
*if necessary
(Arkansas Communications contributed to this story.)
.HOGS FEED:
