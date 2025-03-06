Arkansas Sports Raffle Act Passes House Floor Vote
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas House passed House Bill 1634 by a vote of 79-7 Thursday. Four members voted present. Four members were not present to vote. The Arkansas Sports Raffle Act allows all in-state schools to be able to run in-house raffles.
Thursday's vote comes one day after the bill passed the House Rules Committee by a voice vote. HB1634 was the second attempt by lead sponsor Rep. RJ Hawk (R-Bryant) to try and allow schools to operate 50/50 raffles following the failure of the initial bill, House Bill 1044.
Arkansas schools will have to operate the raffle internally under the regulations of Amendment 84 of the Arkansas Constitution. According to the bill, there are seven different ways the money can be generated from the raffle can be spent. You can read the full bill here.
1. Payment to the winner of the raffle
2. Payment of administrative costs, fees, or expenses
3. Purchase of software, technology, supplies, or equipment to operate, conduct, advertise, and promote the raffle.
4. Scholarships for student-athletes
5. Compensation of a student-athlete for the commercial use (NIL)
6. General support of the institution's athletics teams or programs
7. Facilities and equipment for the athletic department
Rep. Matthew J. Shepherd (R-El Dorado) spoke for the bill and reiterated that the bill was not the "best way to raise money on a blank piece of paper," but that it was the best bill in compliance of the Arkansas Constitution.
"Nobody has to do this," Rep. Hawk said in closing for his bill.
You can watch the full debate on the House Floor about the bill here.
There is some ambiguity about whether or not the raffle proceeds can be used towards NIL. Chief market officer at Saracen Carlton Saffa testified for the bill in committee, but raised concerns about the constitutionality of using raffle proceeds towards NIL. You can read the direct quotes of testimony from the bill sponsors and Saffa here.
The bill now heads to the Senate Rules Committee. The lead sponsor in the Senate is Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Little Rock).