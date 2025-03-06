Razorbacks' Bounce-Back Win at Vandy Silences Critics Once More
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas has made a habit of silencing its critics when they are their loudest, and Tuesday night's resounding 90-77 bounce-back win over red-hot Vanderbilt was no exception.
The victory gives Arkansas a critical fifth Quad 1 win on the resume and makes up for a decent amount of the damage done over the weekend in Columbia, South Carolina.
Arkansas' 13-point victory was its largest of the SEC season and gives the Razorbacks four "roadkill" wins on the road over high-major opponents on the year.
It came against a Vanderbilt team that entered play 14-2 at Memorial Gymnasium with wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss and Missouri.
Life on the "bubble" is typically consistently inconsistent with a rollercoaster of emotions that features frustrating low points mixed with the highest of highs.
That pattern has held true for the Razorbacks, who have carved out an Undertaker-like niche for rising from the dead whenever it looks like the final nail is on the verge of being driven home.
Worst SEC start in program history coupled with projected first round NBA Draft pick Boogie Fland going down? Naturally, Arkansas responds with a must-win triumph against Georgia.
A frustrating home loss to follow against Oklahoma? It only makes sense the Hogs followed with emphatic road wins at Kentucky and Texas.
Three narrow losses to Top 10 opponents enough to deflate the balloon? Nope, the Hogs rallied again with critical back-to-back victories over Missouri and the Longhorns.
Saturday's absolute stinker at last-place South Carolina had to be the deal-breaker, right? After all, it was the worst performance for the Razorbacks under John Calipari.
Not to mention Adou Thiero's lingering absence. Wrong again...
"We got smoked by South Carolina so bad, I never looked at the tape," Calipari said. "I told the team, the reason I didn't look at the tape, that wasn't my team, so why would I watch it."
Calipari sensed his Hogs may have been due for a dud, and it turns out burning the tape was the right call in the aftermath because the real Razorbacks returned on Tuesday in Nashville.
All five starters scored in double-figures with Johnell Davis' 21 points leading the way and Trevon Brazile's monster 16-point, 14-rebound double-double stealing the highlights.
From one game to the next, Arkansas improved its scoring output by 47 points, shooting by 23% and returned to form as one of the nation's most stingy team defenses.
The next step for Arkansas as it inches closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid is to trade its Jekyll and Hyde act for some staying power with the margin for error razor thin.
For Calipari, that means pushing the right buttons with a seven-man rotation that all contributed to the cause at Vanderbilt after Saturday's group no-show at South Carolina.
"This is about my fourth team this year," Calipari said. "Boogie and Adou's out, I've got a new team. I said to the guys, 'why am I still tweaking stuff?' They said, 'well, you're looking at the tape.'
"No, we're a different team than we were two weeks ago, and we've got to figure out how we have to play to win."
Rejuvenated, resilient and back to embracing the "refuse to lose" mantra, the Razorbacks repositioned themselves with a sliver of bubble breathing room ahead of a win-and-in home finale with Mississippi State on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.
"We started 0 -5. Like, it's over," Calipari said. "Stinks. He can't coach. They can't play. He stinks. That kid stinks. Some of the guys, they were bazooka shots at some of these kids and they withstood it. They persevered.
"I kept telling them, when you get through this, you're going to be so much stronger, mentally tougher that there'll be things later in life that happen to you that won't faze you that would knock you on your back if you hadn't gone through this."