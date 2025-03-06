Calipari Already Has Thanksgiving Scheduled for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's probably going to be a different second season for Arkansas coach John Calipari. Fans got a nugget of that Thursday.
The Razorbacks already know who and where they're playing Thanksgiving Day. Even what television channel the game will be on.
The Hogs will face Duke in a primetime game Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27, at the United Center in Chicago. The CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic will be broadcast nationally on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ at 7 p.m..
Last year at this time, of course, Calipari was coaching at Kentucky and the Razorbacks had a different coach. When he was hired in April, he didn't have players or a schedule.
Now they're lining up marquee games before even knowing who the players will be.
“In what will be one of the most watched college basketball games in the last decade, we could not be more excited to be playing Thanksgiving Day against Duke on CBS again next season,” said Calipari in a statement. “This past year playing on Thanksgiving Day was a great experience and great exposure for our program, as well as all of college basketball.
"This will be an NCAA tournament-caliber game that will show us exactly where our team is at that point in the season. These high-level games help prepare you for March. Duke has had an incredible season this year and Jon Scheyer has done a great job taking the reins of that program.
"We are looking forward to the challenge in a highly coveted matchup.”
For fans who wanted the Hogs in the national spotlight, the benefits of hiring Calipari are starting to show. While Arkansas and Duke haven't finishd this season, they are already scheduling a showcase game for the next one.
“I’m really excited to be back in Chicago and in the United Center with our team,” said Duke coach Jon Scheyer in a release. “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to approach our schedule, and playing on Thanksgiving night on primetime TV is another great chance to showcase Duke Basketball on a national stage against a great opponent. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Arkansas holds a 3-2 all-time advantage in the series, with three of those coming in NCAA Tournament action, most notably in the 1994 National Championship game won by Arkansas.
The Razorbacks also won the most recent matchup, an 80-75 victory in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 29, 2023.