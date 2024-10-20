Arkansas Unable to Execute Basic Keys from Opening Kick
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Much like men, football is not complicated.
Win the turnover battle, execute on special teams, own the trenches and keep untimely penalties to a minimum. Other than the penalties, Arkansas didn't do any of those things.
Rashod Dubinion had a a fumble that killed offensive momentum after he ripped off a 13-yard run on the opening play of the Hogs' second drive. The previous drive, a skillful 52 yards that felt almost too easy until it bogged down at the LSU 23, ended in a missed field goal that feels almost routine for Arkansas fans at this point.
That set the tone for the night. After a rough start, the defense began holding LSU to field goals as the Arkansas offense went to work chipping away.
Shortly after halftime, the Hogs followed up a 51-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley that cut the deficit to 16-10 with a big defensive start to give the Razorbacks the ball with the chance to take the lead and seize the momentum in front of a wild crowd that forced a year's worth of false starts by the Tigers.
However, on the first play from his own 14-yard line, quarterback Taylen Green's pass got batted into the air. He did his best to swat the ball down, but in a moment that made it clear it wouldn't be the Hogs' night, he batted it into the hands of Whit Weeks who stumbled his way to the two, setting up an easy touchdown by Caden Durham that essentially put the game away with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
From there it was academic. Arkansas lost all ability to control the trenches on offense in the second half after an inability to control the trenches on defense in the first half put the Hogs chasing from behind from the opening kick.
Perhaps the most telling story of the night is the reversal of fortunes in the running game. LSU coach Brian Kelly said midweek he had his coaches place an emphasis on cleaning up the running game.
Whatever they did worked because the Tigers ran at will, averaging 4.27 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Arkansas, known for its punishing run game, found nothing.
Ja'Quindon Jackson led the Hogs with 26 of their 38 total yards on the ground. Fittingly, a button was put on the whole affair with another lost fumble at the tail end of a 10-yard catch by Isaiah Sategna.
Pittman will now have to get his coaches back in the film room trying to figure out how to get back on the positive side of the four major keys. If they can't, as Mississippi State has shown the last two games, the Bulldogs can be enough of a headache to send a once promising season into a full spiral.