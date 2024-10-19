Calipari Displaying Willingness to Change When Needed
John Calipari has his own style, his own methods of teaching, but he's not afraid to change. When it came to setting up his first Arkansas basketball team for success, however, the Hall of Fame coach didn't deviate from his proven recipe.
He started by establishing a culture of trust and belief, of team over individual. That was especially important considering most of this group was new to each other.
"The first thing is that culture," said Calipari, who was hired away from rival Kentucky following 15 seasons and a 2012 national championship. "Then we used all summer to develop players.
"We didn't put any sets in. We didn't put any of the stuff in. It was all development, playing, attacking that lane, advantage, disadvantage, reads when you're doing it, playing off of each other, spacing."
They did line up and go 4-on-4, he said, before breaking for the end of the summer. When school began and the players were back, only then did Calipari begin with 5-on-5 drills.
Asked at SEC Media Days earlier this week how much of last year's scheme was being used, his answer was "some," which showed a willingness to change and not be stuck in the past. That doesn't mean the Razorbacks won't resemble Wildcats of recent past.
"But these guys are showing me new stuff," Calipari said. "I'm stopping and saying, 'I like that better. Let's change it. What he just did, that's how we're going to do this.'"
When you've got transfers from four schools, including four from Kentucky, plus six freshmen and only one guy who has ever wore an Arkansas uniform, there’s a need to adapt. Don't doubt an old 'Cat can't be taught new tricks.
"I told them all year we're going to change," Calipari said. "If something doesn't work, you've got to make it work. It doesn't work, try something else."
The biggest change he wants from his recent Kentucky teams is better defense. Brimming with 5-star recruits, the 18- and 19-year-olds could score, but couldn't stop veteran players from other schools, particularly in the NCAA Tournament when the pace of games can slow a bit.
"I hope that we put this roster together to be a better defensive group," he said. "They're more physical, they're older. What I found out [is] when you try to have seven, eight freshmen and you're going against an older team of 24-year-olds, 23-year-olds, that's a big difference, and especially in big games where they are more mature enough to play through than with young guys."
Calipari will always recruit the huge high school stars, though, the one-and-done college types who go on to become first-round NBA draft picks. To win a national championship, there's still a need to recruit the most talent.
"We still have young guys," Calipari said. "We've got three freshmen who are going to be really good, but they've got the veterans around them.
"But the culture is the first thing and teaching development. Before you can teach how we're going to play, you've got to teach them to play. And I've always said a coach can stop a play, he cannot stop a player that can play."
One of those type players who can get his own shot and potentially can't be stopped is D.J. Wagner, who was picked for the All-SEC Freshman team a year ago. He was arguably Kentucky's best player until being sidelined by injury.
"So we're trying to teach them all, here's what you have to have, these skills, to play the way we play, dribble, drive, space the court, position-less, here are actions that we're going to run to open the court, to touch the lane," Calipari said. "Here's the opportunities for threes and all those things."
Last year, Kentucky led led the nation in three-point field goal percentage and was in the Top 10 in offensive efficiency for the last couple. But they weren't as good defensively as some of his best teams of the past, whether that was at Kentucky, Memphis or UMass.
The Hogs have worked hard on that since coming back from the summer break. It's a defensive style familiar to rabid Razorback fans.
"My mindset," Calipari said, "is toughness, swarming, guarding your man plus one."
Arkansas has seen that style before, and Calipari's squads have also brought it on the road to Walton Arena. Combine that style with his players' offensive skills, and it could be a fun first year of the new marriage for all concerned.