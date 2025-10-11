Best games for Arkansas Razorbacks fans to watch while killing time Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will be locked in for the second coming of the Bobby Petrino era at 3:15 p.m. against Tennessee on the SEC Network.
However, that leaves a lot of time to kill before the game and after. Here lately, Hogs fans have especially needed quality games after the Razorbacks finish up to take their minds off what just happened.
While it's a light day because of another round of SEC bye weeks, here are this weekend's options for entertaining, consequential games while the Razorbacks aren't playing.
11 a.m.
No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois, Fox
The day starts with a bang, although it's not as big as once thought after Indiana hammered Illinois 63-10 a couple of weeks ago. However, that game was on the road for Bret Bielema's Illini and his team has bounced back well since.
The big question is can Barry Lunney, Jr.'s offense put up enough points to keep up with the Buckeyes. Ohio State has put up 37 or more in three of its last four games after only scoring 14 against hapless Texas in the opener.
No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri, ABC
It's the middle of October and the Mizzou players haven't spent a single weekend away from their own beds and it's not going to change this week. After a month and a half of not knowing what Eli Drinkwitz truly has brewing up in CoMo, the Tigers begin a stretch where they play four ranked teams in six weeks, including three in the Top 10.
As for Alabama, the Tide have played a pair of high emotion games, so the big question is can Kalen DeBoer get his players up a third time with full effort bell to bell. Any emotional drop could lead to the first Top 15 battle win by Mizzou at home since the 1970s.
2:30 p.m.
No. 7 Indiana @ No. 3 Oregon, CBS
Oregon was thought to be a college football beast after going to Penn State and pulling off the 30-24 win. However, the Nittany Lions followed up by getting drubbed by what many presumed was the worst team in all of college football with the Nico Iamaleava led UCLA Bruins.
As a result, the jury is back out. However, one team that has earned credibility after spending all of last season being doubted is Indiana.
The Hoosiers recently destroyed Illinois in what was supposed to have been one of the more significant Big Ten games of the year. This is Curt Cignetti's chance to rubber stamp his team's status as the team to beat in the conference and possibly the entire country.
No. 6 Oklahoma @ Texas, ABC
The Red River Rivalry has lost a lot of its steam. What was thought of as a match-up worthy of the 2:30 slot when times were being set at the beginning of the season has more of a late night SEC Network feel now.
However, despite being 2-7 against Oklahoma over the last few years, both teams have a history of pulling major upsets when this particular game looks like a no-brainer. Sure, Steve Sarkisian has to waive a magic wand that will make his offensive line block, running backs find holes and suddenly turm Arch Manning into a calm, composed presence at quarterback, but stranger things have happened on the midway at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.
6 p.m.
Florida @ No. 5 Texas A&M, ESPN
Billy Napier managed to save his job for a little while longer after taking down an aimless Texas team in The Swamp. He will need to keep things at least close to maintain semi-positive vibes in Gainesville.
Fortunately for him, the Gators have been strong on defense and quarterback DJ Lagway seems to be slowly getting healthier and shaking the rust off after missing the offseason. Also, Florida continues to regain weapons on offense as Dallas Wilson returned with six catches for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Aggies have unusually been their steady, unmoved selves behind the guidance of quarterback Marcel Reed and defensive sacks leader Cashius Howell who would be a dark horse Heisman candidate if the award hadn't become basically a quarterback honor.
6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Georgia @ Auburn, ABC
This game barely made the list, but the prognosticators keeping the Bulldogs only a 3-4 point favorite makes this intriguing. Other than Georgia struggling to get pressure with its defensive front at times, what is it they could be seeing?
That will be the story. If Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold is allowed to roam free, it will be close. However, if he faces pressure, there will be lots of mistakes and a blowout could be in the cards.
If the Tigers lose, especially bigt, there will likely be a meeting to decide whether to issue a vote of confidence in Hugh Freeze or to announce an early jump on the coaching search, which would greatly affect what's going on with the Arkansas job.
6:45 p.m.
South Carolina @ No. 11 LSU, SEC Network
Without former Arkansas assistant Dowell Loggains calling the plays and former Hogs running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders running the ball, South Carolina has taken a little bit of a step back.
However, it should be noted that the Gamecocks are always a late season team under Shane Beamer. They pull it together as the season progresses and finish at their peak.
Last week's 35-13 win over Kentucky hints that might be in the cards again, which is why it's worth a quick look to see if the struggling offense of LSU will be off kilter just enough for Beamer ball to prove superior under the lights in Death Valley. Fans might also want to keep an eye on Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for signs to indicate whether he has been playing while injured.