Big Uglies Pave Way for Huge Razorbacks' Road Win at Auburn
When it mattered most, Arkansas' football team made Sam Pittman proud. The big uglies led the way on a decisive drive late in the fourth quarter as the Razorbacks ground out a 24-14 win in their SEC opener Saturday.
The 12-play touchdown march covered 75 yards with the last 10 plays all being runs behind the improving, rebuilt offensive line. For a head coach who spent his entire career as an O-line coach, that put a big smile on Pittman's face.
The rest of the credit largely belongs to a ball-hawking defense led by free safety T.J. Metcalf, which forced five Auburn turnovers. The Tigers are second-worst in the country at hanging onto the pigskin.
For the first three quarters, it looked like two playoff teams squaring off at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the tiny town of Auburn, Alabama.
To be clear, that would be the NCAA Division II football playoffs or maybe the Football Championship Subdivision. But Arkansas and Auburn have no chance to make the 12-team playoff that'll be picked from the top 129 football schools in the country. Not based on their performance against each other, that's for sure.
They proved that loud and clear while battling through an outbreak of turnovers, stupid mistakes, and missed opportunities before an ESPN television audience.
Somebody had to win, though, and Arkansas found a way. All seemed against the Hogs late in the third quarter, though. Momentum had changed as Auburn tied it 7-7, Arkansas' offense was consistently misfiring, the sellout crowd of 88,000 was at fever pitch, and Razorback fans feared the worst.
But on third-and-19 from his own 42, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and receiver Isaiah Sategna hooked up on an improbable 58-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead.
Call it the play of the young season for the Hogs, who desperately needed a Southeastern Conference victory to salvage the first third of their 2024 season.
Arkansas stretched the lead with a field goal before giving up a 68-yard pass (60 coming after the catch). Then came the decisive drive that led to a jubilant plane ride home to Fayetteville.
Much of the credit goes to Metcalf, who was directly responsible for four of Auburn's five turnovers. Metcalf tipped a first-half pass that Doneiko Slaughter intercepted, forced a fumble as Auburn's Damari Alston approached the end zone, and intercepted passes in the second and third quarters.
Pittman's Pigs improved to 3-1 for the season, 1-0 in the SEC.
Arkansas' road tour continues next Saturday against No. 25 Texas A&M at Jerry's World in the Dallas area. It'll be the Hogs' fourth game away from home before they return to the Hill to stare down No. 6 Tennessee. A bye week follows before No. 16 LSU invades Razorback Stadium.
The Hogs still need to clean up their messes and mistakes to contend with a schedule that includes six more ranked opponents. On the horizon following the LSU tilt are home games against No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 1 Texas, and a road trip to No. 7 Missouri.
Lots of challenges lie ahead for this Arkansas team that's a whisker from boasting a 4-0 mark. But the Hogs have shown just enough promise and talent to give fans hope. If they don't get better, though, it could be a rough road through November.
Much improvement is needed by quarterback Taylen Green in the passing game. Bad snaps, blitz pickup, missed kicks, interceptions ... much to still fix.
There are positives, though. And momentum heading into the gig with the Aggies. Football season is alive and thriving in Fayetteville. So fans should enjoy the excitement of a big win -- they're all big in the SEC, especially at the other guy's stadium.
Congrats to Pitt and his boys. Now let's see 'em do it again.
HOGS FEED:
