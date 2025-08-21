What does Blackstock's move to defensive line mean for Razorbacks?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is still figuring out which of his players play where with just nine days left until the start of the regular season.
Keyshawn Blackstock was a highly regarded junior college offensive lineman before signing with Michigan State a few years ago. After not factoring into the rotation, he decided to transfer to Arkansas and started several games last season at left guard and right tackle.
What Blackstock move means for OL?
With the redshirt senior moving to defense, it means the race for right guard is probably wrapped up as Kobe Branham wins the starting job.
The Fort Smith native was heavily recruited by the likes of Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M along with several others, but ultimately chose Arkansas because "he loves the Hogs," according to sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
Branham received the nod to start his first college game at right guard in the Liberty Bowl when several players ahead of him on the depth chart opted to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the regular season.
With a pectoral injury in the spring, Branham never lost a step in the battle at right guard during the preseason to win the battle outright.
Pittman seems to think Branham will be a good offensive lineman for him on an offensive unit that was one of the best in the country in total offense and short range chunk yardage in 2024.
“He's big. He's got great balance. I mean, he really does. He has great balance," Pittman said." I'm gonna say it, he loves the Hogs. He loves being here.
“He was a highly recruited guy as well. But he's big, he's physical, he's got good feet, and he loves to play. He has all the tools, and you put that together, and a guy that really loves where he's at and loves the game, he's going to be pretty good.
What the defense needs?
When defensive line coach Deke Adams got to Arkansas, he was able to flip an average room and turned it into one of the most active positions on the team in 2022.
With each passing season, it seems like the Razorbacks' ability to apply consistent pressure has trended downward. As transfer defensive tackle David Oke recovers over the next few weeks from minor surgery, Blackstock's move solidifies depth at the position.
Arkansas lost a lot of bodies off last year's line as Landon Jackson was selected by Buffalo in the NFL Draft, Eric Gregory and Keivie Rose saw their eligibility expire and Nico Davillier opted to take his talents out west to UCLA where he is projected to start this fall.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams expressed some concern during his Monday press conference asking some of his younger and seldomly used players to step up in the midst of uncertainty.
"We have to continue to establish depth," Williams said. "May need some young guys to step up. We have guys that's played in SEC ball, but just the depth part of it is definitely a deal that we have to figure out.
"Young guys is why we recruit, and being able to see those guys play early if they are ready. So, we tell the guys if you're good enough, you're old enough. So, you know, just getting those guys ready. But we definitely need some young guys to step up."
One defensive tackle who has stepped up during the offseason and is likely able to contribute in 2025 is former BYU transfer Danny Saili, whom Pittman describes as someone who has improved leaps and bounds from when he arrived last summer.
Sophomore Charlie Collins is expected to play the BUCK position meaning he can rush the passer and be someone who can drop in space in the passing game.
Collins came to Arkansas as one of Pittman's top recruits to ever sign in his tenure ranked at No. 65 overall, according to 247sports. With nearly 30 offers, he chose the Razorbacks over Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas and SMU.
As days continue to move along, Blackstock's move ultimately means he could run with the two's, but mostly three's to start the season. His run blocking ability was noticeable although his protection of Taylen Green was a bit passive allowing four sacks and immense pressure last season.
If he can bring his run blocking mentality to the defensive line, Blackstock could find himself in the rotation right away for a defensive tackle room light on bodies.