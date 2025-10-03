Bobby Petrino wants do-over with Razorbacks, but history not on his side
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's interesting to keep hearing from multiple sources The Great Playcaller is back at the top of Arkansas' football program and this time he's wanting to stay there.
Interim coach Bobby Petrino, returning to Fayetteville for now, has already signaled he wants the job he once lost. He's working his contacts among the donor base and the UA Board of Trustees to get rid of that interim part of the title.
The Razorbacks have already started a broad, national sweep.
Multiple sources have said he's "cozied up" to the folks that have a vote. The main person he may be competing against is former NFL coach Jon Gruden. Both are dragging baggage along and that's for another time to compare.
Petrino had worked as Arkansas’s offensive coordinator before Pittman’s departure, and the transition to interim head coach was swift. He's made it clear he intends to be considered for the permanent position.
“Coach Petrino accepted this opportunity with the understanding that he also wanted an opportunity to formally be a candidate for our head-coaching position,” said athletics director Hunter Yurachek said Monday at a press conference.
It brought to mind what legendary coach Bear Bryant told Red Parker one time years ago. Parker was the head coach at Clemson and was considering bringing in Charley Pell on his staff.
"Never hire a coach that's willing to give up more to get your job than you are to keep it," Parker told me about 25 years ago. "I should have followed his advice."
Pell ended up replacing Parker after one year on the staff as defensive coordinator.
There's absolutely zero evidence any of that went on between Petrino and fired coach Sam Pittman, but it does come to mind.
There are still people that say Phillip Fulmer helped boosters edge out Johnny Majors at Tennessee. That worked out pretty well. Most of them with assistant coaches moving up don't work out as well.
The Razorbacks will not be doing a simple internal promotion. Arkansas is assembling search firms, soliciting candidates, and preparing to evaluate multiple profiles.
Whether Petrino’s name will survive scrutiny — or overshadows the process — remains to be determined.
Petrino back in the spotlight
The question at the heart of the search is whether Petrino, whose first head-coaching tenure with the Hogs ended amid scandal in 2012, can rehabilitate his legacy and earn trust from stakeholders this time.
Between 2008 and 2011, Petrino led the Razorbacks to a 34–17 record, including a Cotton Bowl victory and a top-5 national ranking. But in April 2012, a motorcycle crash exposed a relationship with a staffer and misrepresentations to the administration. Then–athletics director Jeff Long dismissed him for cause, citing a “pattern of misleading and manipulative behavior.”
Now, more than a decade later, Petrino is effectively asking for a second chance.
With his offensive background, track record of winning seasons, and deep familiarity with the program, he is arguably the most known candidate in the room.
He has lit up scoreboards everywhere he's been. Still, questions linger. Can he assure the University, the fan base, and prospective players that the past will not repeat?
There is a track record it doesn't. After getting fired at Arkansas, Petrino landed back at Louisville where he had success before coming to the Razorbacks after a failed portion of an NFL season.
It lasted two games short of a full four years and, once again, left a wrecked team in the rear view mirror.
A lot of Razorback fans remember his last two years and a 21-5 record. He won 10 games in two straight regular seasons and still wasn't higher than third in the final rankings of the SEC West.
Other candidates are on the table
While Petrino is the front-facing contender, Arkansas’s coaching search already includes outside names.
Local media has speculated on several potential targets, with Rhett Lashlee, Jon Gruden, Jon Sumrall, and Dan Mullen joining Petrino in the conversation.
Lashlee, a rising offensive mind at SMU, brings a strong reputation as a young innovator.
Sumrall has built Tulane into a consistent Group of 5 contender and has SEC coaching roots. Mullen, now leading UNLV, is a proven SEC head coach from his time at Mississippi State and Florida.
A successful outside hire would offer new direction, some public relations improvement, and a reset of the narrative with the program.
But it will also carry some hefty costs, continuity risk, and require aggressive recruiting to preserve momentum midseason.
Timing could shape the search
The coaching search will unfold over the rest of the season. The only candidate to avoid that is naming Gruden and him taking over after this season ends.
As interim, Petrino must balance two roles of steadying the program and auditioning for the permanent role.
His staff changes, playcalling, and in-game decisions will matter not just to wins and losses, but to perceptions.
The Razorbacks are currently 2–3 in 2025, including that blowout loss to Notre Dame. With several conference games ahead, Arkansas will seek to avoid a downward spiral.
Meanwhile, Yurachek has acknowledged that the “runway” on this search is a little longer — in other words, there is time for proper vetting.
One complicating factor is in-season searches limit access to coaching candidates. Many will wait until year’s end, and pressing for commitments now may backfire. The Arkansas administration has to figure out if early hiring is better than the risk of rushing judgment.
Leading candidate profiles
Here are some of the names being discussed in connection with the Arkansas search:
• Bobby Petrino (Arkansas interim): Known commodity with a track record of success in Fayetteville, but questions about leadership and past controversy remain.
• Rhett Lashlee (SMU): Offensive innovator with Arkansas ties as a former Springdale quarterback under Gus Malzahn. Considered one of the top young coaches nationally.
• Jon Sumrall (Tulane): Has built Tulane into a consistent winner in the American Athletic Conference. Known for discipline, recruiting reach, and defensive background.
• Dan Mullen (UNLV): Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach, now revitalizing his career at UNLV. Brings proven SEC experience and quarterback development.
• Jon Gruden (former NFL coach): Linked occasionally but remains a longshot given recent controversies and time away from college football.
The balance for Arkansas is whether to prioritize proven experience with program familiarity or pivot toward a candidate who can present a long-term vision.
What are decisions ahead for Hogs?
Over the coming weeks and months, several developments will shape the outcome of the Razorbacks head coaching search:
• External candidate engagement — Arkansas will interview non-Petrino candidates and gauge interest.
• Petrino’s performance window — His results in the final games will either strengthen or weaken his case.
• Feedback from stakeholders — Leadership, boosters, and alumni will influence the decision.
• Contract structure and buyout flexibility — The financial package, including staff salaries, will matter.
• Final timing decision — Whether Arkansas hires midseason or after the year ends.
Arkansas' coaching search is more than a personnel decision. It is a turning point for a program seeking stability and progress in the SEC.
Key takeaways
• Bobby Petrino is lobbying for the full-time job, despite his controversial 2012 dismissal.
• Arkansas plans a national search with candidates like Rhett Lashlee, Jon Sumrall, Dan Mullen, and Jon Gruden in the mix.
• Timing and recruiting considerations will be critical in how this search unfolds.