Braylen Russell Taking It All in Stride for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Braylen Russell is ahead of schedule. It's not often a true freshman running back plays in primetime on ABC against the No. 4 team in the country late in the fourth quarter.
That's where Russell found himself against Tennessee, accounting for 35 of the 59 yards on the game-winning touchdown drive with carries of 24 and 11 yards.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman could slowly see the local Benton native rise up the depth chart throughout spring ball and fall camp.
"We went from [the beginning of spring ball, 'Well, he may help us in a year,’ to middle of spring ball, ‘Hey, he might be three or four now’ to the end of spring ball, he’s one of our top three backs."- Sam Pittman on Braylen Russell
Russell has become more than a top three back with Rodney Hill likely out for a second straight game as the projected primary No. 2 behind starter Ja'Quinden Jackson. Pittman complimented Russell's maturity beyond his years.
"I think that’s just from his mother and father and his raising," Pittman said. "The upbringing that he’s had. He’s very mature for his age and attacks practice that way as well."
Russell has slowly developed as a part of a team looking to become the first Razorbacks to defeat back-to-back Top 10 teams.
"I think my season is going great," Russell said. "Just trying to earn my playing time on the field with the trust of my coaches and teammates."
His fellow running backs have also given Russell pointers and the belief he can perform at a high level. Russell credits each with helping him improve in the season.
"I came in not using my hands and he pulls me aside and [Jackson] just teaches me the ways to do it.," Russell said. "Dub [Rashod Dubinion], with running hard, knowing that this is the SEC and it's not high school football no more. They're telling me every day 'We got to run hard. We got to block.' Having those older guys in your ears, it's truly a blessing."
The Hogs average199 rushing yards per game, fourth best in the SEC. Arkansas will face No. 8 LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.