Razorbacks Must Contend with Elite LSU Play in Trenches

Tigers bring sterling stats up front against Arkansas in Saturday night's game

Daniel Shi

Arkansas's Landon Jackson against the LSU Tigers in 2023 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023. The Tigers won 34-31
Arkansas's Landon Jackson against the LSU Tigers in 2023 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023. The Tigers won 34-31 / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The LSU Tigers can count on one hand the amount of times quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been sacked. The LSU quarterback has only been sacked twice, by far the fewest of any starting SEC quarterback who has played in all his team's games.

Both sacks came in the Tigers' 36-33 win in Week 3 over South Carolina. Monday will mark officially one month since Nussmeier was sacked. A lot of that is because of the pure talent along the offensive line.

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws against the Mississippi Rebels
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"They’re really good at tackle," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "They’re good at him [Nussmeier] being able to step up because their guards and center, they’re big."

However, Pittman also complimented his ability to get the ball out of his hands in a timely manner. Nussmeier leads the SEC in passing touchdowns (18) and is second in passing yards (1,989), only behind Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.

"He [Nussmeier] gets rid of the ball," Pittman said. "[He] gets rid of it fast, knows where he’s on his reads and he has a quick release. That’s probably why he’s had as few of sacks, along with I think their backs are good in protection, when they use them."

On the other side of the ball, there aren't enough fingers and toes to count how many sacks LSU has on defense. LSU ranks second in the SEC in sacks (21). Defensive end Bradyn Swinson is second in the conference with seven sacks individually, half of what Arkansas has as a team.

LSU Tigers defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers
LSU Tigers defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Swinson had three assisted tackles and 0.5 TFL is LSU’s 34-31 win over Arkansas in 2023. LSU's sack differential of +19 is best in the SEC.

Ole Miss is second at +14, while Arkansas is at 0, having recorded and allowed 14 sacks. Pittman is counting on his offensive line to hold up against a talented group and build off a solid performance against Tennessee.

"I think as a group — all five of them — had some of their better games," Pittman said. "A little bit better game than what they had before. We didn’t have the blatant missed assignments as much as we had in the past."

Pittman and the Razorbacks kickoff against LSU 6 p.m. Saturday from Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

