Hogs' Will Have Hands Full With Tigers' Top Offensive Weapon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As demonstrated this past Saturday in LSU's overitme win over then No. 8 Ole Miss, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier can sling it in what has become one of the SEC's most dominant passing attacks.
As tough as Nussmeier is to defend, wide receiver Kyren Lacy is as explosive as any skill player in college football this season not named Tre Harris. Lacy has pulled in 30 receptions for 463 yards and six touchdowns through six games and helped the Tigers' to one of their best wins under Coach Brian Kelly.
"[Lacy's] ability to control his body," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday while discussing what makes the LSU receiver so dangerous. "He can go over the top of you, can stop on a dime. Probably that, his route running. He’s got everything."
Lacy's toughness especially stood out to Pittman. It's a characteristic he values in his own players.
"The thing about Lacy is, if you look at that game, and I don’t know what it was, maybe play 15, 14, 21, somewhere in there, it looks like he gets hit," Pittman said. "It looks like he can’t even come back. He goes out a play, comes back. He must be tougher than nails. He came back and then caught, I don’t know how many balls — a bunch — in the game and the winner."
Shutting down LSU's offense will be tough, but silencing a talent like Lacy who is ultra confident in his ability will be a greater task. The Tigers have formed what could be considered Wide Receiver U with as many NFL wideouts as they have produced since 2007.
Lacy has been targeted more than any other option for Nussmeier, which shouldn't change at Arkansas. The Razorbacks boast one of the better pass defenses in the country, sitting in the Top 40 in completion percentage while giving up six touchdown passes.
The Hogs' defense has also limited opponents' big play capability allowing only 19 plays of 20+ yards (No. 23 nationally, No. 4 SEC). Lacy should test Arkansas' strength as he's already snagged 17 passes of 15+ yards and eight for more than 25+ including the game winner against Ole Miss.