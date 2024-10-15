All Hogs

John Calipari's Trust Spans Generations with Four Razorbacks

Razorback coach's practices evolved over the past two decades and dads think he's too easy now

Daniel Shi

Former UMass and New Jersey Nets coach John Calipari on the sidelines.
Former UMass and New Jersey Nets coach John Calipari on the sidelines. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has been coaching for a long time. So long that going through a Calipari-led practice could be a dinner table conversation that spans more than two generations for some players on the 2024-25 roster.

"I have four players on this team that I coached their dads," Calipari said on the Paul Finebaum Show at SEC Basketball Media Days. "That could mean that I'm an old fart, but the other thing is the trust."

Calipari's connections go so far back that Wagner's grandfather even played under the new Razorback coach.

Although coach still has some similarities, the practices have evolved since Calipari first took over at UMass in 1988 36 years ago

Memphis Tigers coach John Calipari gestures to his team during semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four
Memphis Tigers coach John Calipari gestures to his team during the second half of the semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship against the UCLA Bruins at the Alamodome. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They [the dads] don't even think I'm hard enough," Calipari said. "They're like 'Be like you are with us'. I said that was 25 years ago!"

Thiero, one of the four players who's family has deeper ties than just a normal relationship between a recruit hears it from his dad, Almamy, all the time.

"My dad always tells me he can't even watch our practices," Thiero said. "He's like, 'He's taking it easy on you guys.'"

The exhibiton against Kansas is now just 10 days away, Calipari looks to use the game as a measusing stick to see where his team is at.

"I want the fans to see where we are right now," Calipari said. "Playing Kansas, they're No. 1, Bill Self [Kansas coach] is one of the best coaches in the country will have his team ready.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 25 inside Bud Walton Arena and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

HOGS FEED:

National analyst on Calipari making move to Arkansas | SEC Media Day

• Razorbacks must contend with elite offensive lineman from LSU on Saturday

• Time to re-evaluate SEC's place in college football hierarchy

• SEC Shorts: Arkansas avoids fraud accusations, other schools not so much

• Calipari's Razorbacks in Top 25 of AP Poll, KenPom Ranking

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Men's Basketball