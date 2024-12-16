All Hogs

BREAKING: Hogs Get Commitment from Big Ten Defensive End

Former top-25 defensive end has committed to the Razorbacks after spending the last three seasons at Michigan State

Jacob Davis

Michigan State's Ken Talley, right, tackles Florida Atlantic's Cam Fancher for a loss on fourth down during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Ken Talley, right, tackles Florida Atlantic's Cam Fancher for a loss on fourth down during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Michigan State transfer defensive end Ken Talley has committed to the Razorbacks, according to a post on his X account Monday afternoon.

Talley began his collegiate career at Penn State as a member of the 2022 signing class but transferred to Michigan State less than two months later. The redshirt sophomore had a quiet three seasons with the Spartans tallying just 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks to this point in his career.

As a recruit, the 6-foot-3, 256 pound edge rusher was the No. 273 ranked prospect in the country for 2022, No. 24 defensive end and No. 9 rated player in the state of Pennsylvania. He committed to the Penn State over offers from Boston College, Baylor, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Talley will have two seasons left of eligibility after spending his first three seasons with the Spartans. Arkansas is in need of capable pass rushers and depth at the position after losing starting ends Landon Jackson (NFL Draft) and Nico Davillier (transfer portal) along with Eric Gregory and Keivie Rose both expired their eligibility.

Arkansas is expected to take at least two defensive ends and a pair of defensive tackles during the winter transfer portal window. David Oke (Abieliene Christian) is the only other transfer defensive lineman to publicly announce he visited the Razorbacks this week.

