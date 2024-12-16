Top Recruit Watches Razorbacks, Schedules Visit to Campus
Superb talent, a father that was an Arkansas All American, and a Little Rock address should make JaShawn "JJ" Andrews a no-brainer to sign on with John Calipari's Razorbacks.
The Hogs' Hall of Fame coach has been around way too long to take anything for granted, though, so his staff will continue to woo the 5-star recruit at every opportunity.
Andrews had a short trip to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock to watch the Hogs play Central Arkansas Saturday afternoon. He was treated to an impressive showing by the Razorbacks, who romped to a 25-point win against an overmatched Bears squad.
Andrews, who is ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2026 Class by ESPN, was officially offered a scholarship by Calipari last summer. He'd also been offered a scholarship by previous Hogs coach Eric Musselman.
The physical, 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior wing is the No. 1-ranked player in Arkansas and attracted national attention with a standout performance at the Peach Jam tournament last summer.
Andrews is the son of former Arkansas offensive tackle Shawn Andrews, a consensus two-time All-American who was the 16th pick in the 2004 NFL draft. A two-time NFL Pro Bowler, his seven-year career was cut short due to back pain.
Andrews' mother, Janetta Heggins Andrews, grew up in North Carolina and played college basketball at Western Carolina. JJ Andrews visited North Carolina State in late September, two weeks after he took a visit to Missouri.
Andrews is set to visit Arkansas, Dec. 29-31. He has three other visits scheduled following his Fayetteville trip to see Calipari and staff: LSU, Jan. 3-5; Marquette, Feb. 1-3; and Oklahoma, Feb. 15-17.
Andrews had another visit to Northwest Arkansas when the Warriors played at Fayetteville High on Nov. 11 in a battle between a pair of Class 7A powerhouses.
Fayetteville won the entertaining game, 81-75, but couldn't slow Andrews, who had 35 points and 11 rebounds.
Andrews has the Arkansas connection through his dad but no personal ties to Calipari, like so many current Razorbacks do. Several of the Hogs' fathers or brothers played for Calipari at either Memphis or Kentucky.
Less than a week after playing Fayetteville, Andrews had another impressive outing against Springdale High with Calipari in the stands. The smooth lefty displayed a variety of offensive moves while notching 27 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Arkansas' 2025 basketball recruiting class ranks fourth in the nation, according to Perfect Game. 247 Sports ranks Arkansas fifth in the 2025 class rankings. The Hogs have signed 5-star guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas and 4-star forward Isaiah Sealy.
Calipari hopes to add to that impressive list. If he can get Andrews to commit, the Razorbacks will be well on their way to also having an outstanding 2026 class.