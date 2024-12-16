Former Razorback Scores Unique Touchdown For Lions
DETROIT, Mich. — Former Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper scored his first career touchdown for the Detroit Lions in a 48-42 shootout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Skipper slipped off his block and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter, barreling into the end zone. It's only Skipper's second catch in the NFL. He had a 4-yard reception in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.
A four-year player for the Razorbacks from 2013-2016, Skipper started 47 straight games for the Hogs, which is the second-longest streak in program history. Skipper did not have a reception in college.
Despite Skipper's touchdown, and nearly 500 passing yards from Goff, the Lions lost the shootout to the Bills and suffered its first loss in three months. The 11-game winning streak, which was the longest in franchise history was snapped at the hands of quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo.
Detroit's last-gasp onside kick with 12 seconds left was recovered by the Bills to cap off the game.
Fellow former Razorback Jake Bates was 6-for-6 on extra points but missed his first ever field goal in his NFL career from over 50 yards, a 52-yard miss wide left at the end of the first half for just his second miss of the season.