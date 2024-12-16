Hogs Hope to Add Depth to Offensive Line with Multiple Visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will host former Big 12 offensive lineman from the transfer portal Monday, according to a report.
The Razorbacks are expected to host the Cowboys' starter for an official visit Monday afternoon after playing one season in Stillwater. The Razorbacks have been in search of starting caliber players to shore up depth issues following departures of starters such as center Addison Nichols, right guard Joshua Braun and right tackle Patrick Kutas.
Glass was one of the more sought after transfers following his first couple of seasons with Arizona State, starting all 12 games for the Sun Devils in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 305 pounds lineman played in every game for the Cowboys this season but was issued the lowest grade among six Oklahoma State offensive linemen to start in 2024 with a 63.5 score.
He started eight games for Oklahoma State this fall and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Glass signed with Arizona State as a 3-star offensive tackle, No. 819 overall prospect in the 2021 class, No. 74 among tackles and the No. 15 ranked player in the state of Arizona.
Despite the Cowboys 3-9 season, its offensive line remained one of the stronger units nationally only giving up 13 sacks which ranked No. 15 among FBS teams. Arkansas surrendered 34 sacks in 2024 which ranked No. 110 nationally, whether it was due to struggles against guarding blitzes or quarterback Taylen Green holding onto the ball for extended time in the pocket, it desperately needs improvement to move off its 6-6 overall record.
Other offensive lineman are expected to be in town over the next few days for official visits including Corey Robinson (Georgia Tech) and Caden Kitler (UCF). Robinson, previously with Georgia Tech started the Yellowjackets final seven games this season, and finished with one of the highest pass blocking grades in the country grading out at 92.8, according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).
Kitler has already spent two official visits with Florida State and Mississippi State before his a trip to Arkansas which started Sunday. The redshirt sophomore started 11 games this season as he helped pave the way for the Knights No. 7 ranked rushing attack at 248 yards per game.
Ole Miss offensive tackle Kavion Broussard will take an official visit at Arkansas that begins Dec. 19. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive tackle flipped from Miami to the Rebels shortly before early signing day in 2023.
Broussard was a 3-star recruit out of high school and ranked as the No. 51 offensive tackle in his class and No. 20 player in Louisiana in the 2024 class. He currently holds offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Marshall, Miami and Georgia Tech.