BREAKING: Hogs Lose All-SEC Defender to Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks starting defensive back Jaylon Braxton announced he will enter the transfer portal, according to a post on his X account Friday night.
Braxton was one of a few standouts when the Razorbacks finished 2023 with a 4-8 record overall a 1-7 finish in conference play. He earned freshman All-SEC honors from the league coaches after playing in nine games and only six starts last season.
The Frisco, Texas native led Arkansas with eight pass breakups while recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. He started the first two games of this season against UAPB and Oklahoma State and finished with only two pass breakups beofre missing the final 10 games with a knee injury.
As a member of the 2023 class which finished No. 22 nationally in 247sports recruiting rankings, Braxton signed with Arkansas as its top signee, No. 143 ranked prospect, No. 13 among defensive backs and No. 27 player in the state of Texas. He flipped his commitment to the Razorbacks in July of 2023 after initially pledged to Michigan State.
Razorbacks Outgoing Transfers (13)
QB Malachi Singleton|
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
OL Amaury Wiggins
OL Josh Braun
OL Patrick Kutas
DL Nico Davillier
LB Carson Dean
DB Dallas Young