Former Razorback Plays Hero Again During Lions Historic Run

Jake Bates hits another game-winning field goal, this time against the Green Bay Packers

Daniel Shi

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) holds the ball as place kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks the game winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) holds the ball as place kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks the game winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas kickoff specialist and kicked another game winner for the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 34-31. Bates drilled a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

He kicked his third game-winner of the year and is now 4-for-4 on the season on lead-changing kicks in the final 2:00 of a game this year. With Bates' kick, the Lions have won 11 straight games for the first time in franchise history and temporarily hold sole possession of the best record in the NFL at 12-1. They also have officially clinched a playoff spot.

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) celebrates the game winning field goal with place kicker Jake Bates (39)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) celebrates the game winning field goal with place kicker Jake Bates (39) against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

The first-year kicker in the NFL is enjoying a stellar rookie season. Despite missing his first career field goal with the Lions last week against the Chicago Bears, Bates is now 21-for-22 on field goal attempts this season, including 6-for-6 on field goals over 50 yards with a long of 58. His 95.4% success rate is the highest among kickers with at least 20 field goal attempts.

Bates have also converted 48-of-49 extra points, the most for an NFL kicker this season.

In his lone season as a Razorback in 2022, he only handled kickoff duties and earned All-SEC First Team honors before starting his pro career with the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League (UFL) in March 2024. He made the longest kick in league history (64 yards) before signing with the Lions as a free agent.

Daniel Shi
