Passing of Bob Holt Should Spur Us to Live Life to Fullest
My favorite memory of Bob Holt is from Thanksgiving 1999 when I made him — let's say talked him into — joining me and another at a luau. We were in Hawaii to cover the Razorbacks in the Big Island Invitational, a three-day tourney.
The night before the hoops feast tipped off was the holiday and Bob had no plans. No plans on Thanksgiving? Not acceptable, I told him. You're going with us.
Politely, Bob declined, but I sensed he really wanted to join us. So, after a bit of gentle strong-arming — akin to Mr. Holt relentlessly asking a coach the same question several different ways until he got the answer he wanted — Bob was persuaded to accept our invitation.
The 90-minute drive across the Big Island, officially known as Hawaii, took us from Hilo on the eastern shore to the western edge. Bob was more enthusiastic than usual, in his typical droll manner.
When we reached Kailua-Kona, we thoroughly enjoyed the luau, a traditional Hawaiian celebration that combines a feast with entertainment, music, and cultural performances. My only regret is that Bob refused to get up and join the hula dancers.
Most Razorback fans are likely aware by now that Bob Holt died Wednesday night in a hospital in Columbia, Mo. He possessed a gentle soul and kind manner -- along with a sharp wit -- that seemingly made him everybody's friend.
It's only fitting that the last game he covered was Saturday's football matchup of Arkansas at Missouri — the college he graduated from against the team he covered for 43 years. Bob was a Missouri grad in 1981 and almost immediately began working for the Arkansas Democrat. The paper changed to the Democrat-Gazette on Oct. 19, 1991 but Bob never changed a bit, I thought.
Going back nearly four decades, I was reminded of a day when a half-dozen media guys were gathered to talk with Arkansas football coach Ken Hatfield following practice. Ken good naturedly asked Bob why he was wearing an SMU t-shirt, and why didn't he ever wear an Arkansas shirt.
Bob explained that he covered the Hogs but didn't root for them — an impartial reporter, as all should be — so it was inappropriate to wear an Arkansas shirt. He wasn't an SMU fan, either, he noted and simply liked the shirt and its colors. But he didn't cover SMU so it was OK to wear that shirt. Simple, direct, common sense. That was Bob.
Mizzou beat the Hogs 28-21 on that cold, snowy night and Bob was returning to the press box following post-game interviews when he collapsed. He will be missed, having been a colleague and friend to hundreds through the years.
That Thanksgiving in Hawaii is still one of my favorites, simply because Bob seemed to enjoy the festive atmosphere so much. The Hogs played the next three days, losing the middle game to Iowa State while beating Mercer and Santa Clara.
I had to look up the results of Arkansas' games in that tournament. But what I'll never forget is the smile on Bob's face on Thanksgiving.
He was only 65, too young to die. That should send a reminder to all of us: Do not take life for granted. We're not promised tomorrow or especially next year, so live life to its fullest each and every day.
Love those around you, tell them how you feel. And do what you want, what you dream about, before it's too late. Maybe it's as simple as a luau. But do it while you can.