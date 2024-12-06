BREAKING: Razorbacks Lose Another Starting Receiver to Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks lost another starter to the transfer portal Friday morning when Luke Hasz announced his decision, according to a post on his X account.
His a stellar freshman campaign was cut short against Texas A&M to end September due to a broken collarbone vs. Texas A&M. He caught 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns during the five games stretch.
Hasz's breakout performance at LSU the week prior to his injury with season-best six receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns to earn John Mackey Tight End of the Week honors.
With the hire of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, it was expected Hasz would have an expanded role as not only a pass catcher but blocker which held true. He remained healthy all season and finished with 26 catches for 324 yards.
The Bixby, Oklahoma native was a 4-star signee during the 2023 signing class as the No. 197 overall prospect, No. 12 tight end and No. 4 player in the Sooner State. He signed with Arkansas over 33 other offers which included Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
The Razorbacks have lost two other tight ends after Var'Keyes Gumms and Ty Washington were dismissed from the team in early November. Arkansas signed one tight end during the early signing period in 3-star Gavin Garretson, which means the coaching staff will need to address the position when the transfer portal officially opens Dec. 9.
Departing Transfers
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
WR Jaedson Wilson
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
OL Patrick Kutas
OL Amaury Wiggins
QB Malachi Singleton