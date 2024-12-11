BREAKING: Hogs Lose Another Defensive Starter to Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has apparently lost another defensive standout to the transfer portal Wednesday with the report of linebacker Brad Spence's departure
.
Spence was a major piece to Arkansas' current defensive scheme playing in 12 games this season and starting four of them. He recorded 70 total tackles over the past two seasons with 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups and one interception which resulted in a touchdown.
The 6-foot-2, 238 pound linebacker signed with Arkansas as a 3-star prospect in the 2023 class and was ranked as the No. 1,000 player nationally, No. 96 among defensive ends and No. 170 in Texas. Specnce chose the Razorbacks over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Texas, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin and others.
Since the transfer portal opened Monday, Dec. 9, Arkansas has lost a total of three linebackers including Carson Dean and Alex Sanford who both joined Spence as 2023 signees. At this point, the Razorbacks coaching staff haven't publicly offered a linebacker currently in the transfer portal.
Hogs Transfer Portal (22)
QB Malachi Singleton
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
RT Patrick Kutas
RT Ty'kieast Crawford
RG Joshua Braun
C Amaury Wiggins
LS Eli Stein
DE Nico Davillier
LB Carson Dean
LB Brad Spence
LB Alex Sanford
DB Jaylon Braxton
DB Dallas Young
DB TJ Metcalf
DB Tevis Metcalf
DB Dylan Hasz
DB Selman Bridges