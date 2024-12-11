BREAKING: Hogs Lose Another Defensive Starter to Portal

BREAKING: Arkansas LB/EDGE Brad Spence plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 240 LB/EDGE totaled 55 Tackles & 5 Sacks this season



Appeared in all 12 Games (started 5)



2 years of eligibility remaining