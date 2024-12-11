Portal Roundup: Day Two Recap of Hogs' Transfer Offers, Visits
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the saying goes, "the portal gives but also takes away" and even though Arkansas has already lost 22 transfers since the portal window opened Monday, it appears the Razorbacks have plenty of momentum on the recruiting front.
Coach Sam Pittman must rebuild several positions that have been voided of talent including the defensive backfield, offensive line and tight end rooms which have been raided due to the portal. With several receivers moving on due to graduations, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and receivers coach Ronnie Fouch seem to be targeting several experienced wideouts to replace Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Isaiah Sategna.
VISITS
OL Jac'Qawn McRoy, Oregon
Arkansas seemed to have the inside track for McRoy while in high school but Oregon was able to prevail. Now, the 6-foot-8, 365 pound offensive tackle will take a visit this weekend.
He was the No. 95 overall recruit, No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in Alabama in the 2023 cycle. McRoy has quite an athletic frame for someone his size and takes command of offenses with punishing blocks in the run game and bends well against athletic pass rushers.
TE Jaden Platt, Texas A&M
Former Texas A&M tight end Jaden Platt will visit Arkansas this weekend. The former top-100 recruit in the class of 2023 signed with the Aggies and recorded two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown in two seasons.
The 6-foot-5, 260 pound redshirt freshman committed to Texas A&M over offers from Florida, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.
TE Zach Atkins, Northwest Missouri State
Hogs coach Sam Pittman hasn't missed on many athlete evaluations of players from lower divisions and Atkins might be the next in a growing line.
Atkins is expected to visit Arkansas Dec. 11-12, South Carolina Dec. 13-14, Colorado Dec. 15-16 and previously visited Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound tight end has received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, USF, Tulsa, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and many more since entering the transfer portal Nov. 19.
OT Alvin Ebosele, Baylor
Razorbacks offensive line coach Eric Mateos might have the early inside track on Ebosele given he recruited him out of high school in the 2022 cycle. He possesses quality size at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds and has other visits lined up at Houston, Kansas and Minnesota, according to Matt Zenitz of 247sports.
OFFERS
DB Raion Strader, Miami (OH)
Strader has been a lockdown defender for the RedHawks over the past two seasons. He has recorded 110 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and 31 pass breakups against MAC competition.
There's already an extensive list of offers for the sophomore defensive back along with the Razorbacks including Iowa, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Auburn, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Utah, Virginia, Kansas, West Virginia and many others. Miami (OH) finished the season with an 8-5 record overall and 7-1 in conference play with a pass defense which ranked No. 25 nationally at 185 yards per game.
C Tyler Mercer, North Texas
Mercer was thrusted into a starting role last season as a freshman likely due to Ethan Miner's decision to transfer away to Mississippi State. Most of Mercer's offers were from Group of Five schools with FCS programs sprinkled it but that didn't keep the 6-foot-4, 290 pound center from earning Freshman All-American honors in 2024 from On3.
North Texas finished the season No. 3 nationally in total offense in the FBS at 489 yards per game behind only Miami and Ole Miss. The offense generated 34 points per game which is good for No. 23 overall, No. 6 in passing yards and No. 15 in rushing.
WR DT Sheffield, North Texas
The Mean Green continue to pump out skill position transfers like old school Pez dispensers. Sheffield was electric in 2024 with 66 receptions for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns and has offers from Oklahoma State, Pitt, UCLA, Utah, Cal, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and others..
NT David Oke, Abilene Christian
The 6-foot-3, 295 pound defensive lineman made quite the impression this offseason with over a dozen FBS offers since he entered the portal Tuesday morning. He's been offered by Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Houston, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Virginia and Arkansas.
As a junior this fall, Oke recorded 63 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal. Oke has the ability to impact plays up the middle and has above average speed to chase down skill players.
OG Nick Sharpe, Wake Forest
Sharpe announced he would enter the portal Dec. 4 and has heard from schools such as South Carolina, Arkansas and Virginia. He's played in 25 games over the past three seasons totaling 718 snaps combined along the offensive line and special teams units.
WR Reggie Virgil, Miami (OH)
After catching two passes in his first two seasons at the MAC level, Virgil continued to work and it paid off with a breakout year as a junior. He caught 41 passes for 819 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 for a good RedHawks team which finished 7-1 in conference play and earned a berth in its conference championship game.
TE Terrance Carter, Louisiana
Arkansas has made tight ends a major focus this offseason as Luke Hasz, Ty Washington and Var'Keyes are in the portal. With two already scheduled to visit this weekend, Arkansas will probably take another and Carter showed himself to be extremely valuable in the Sun Belt this fall.
Through the past two years, Carter has pulled in 76 receptions for 944 yards and seven touchdowns for Louisiana. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound tight end was a very willing blocker for a 10-win team which went to its conference and that certainly has caught attention of programs across the nation.
Carter has offers from Houston, Liberty, Texas Tech, Cal, Arkansas and Florida State.