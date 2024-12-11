REACTION: Hogs Put it All Together Against No. 14 Michigan
NEW YORK CITY — Arkansas has struggled to put a whole game together against a power conference opponent to this point in non-conference play. With a come-from-behind victory on the road at Miami it gave the Razorbacks confidence to never give up in New York City.
Down 15 in the first half, Arkansas stormed back to defeat Michigan 89-87 in a back and forth slugfest in the end. The Razorbacks core rotation of DJ Wagner, Adou Thireo, Boogie Fland, Jonas Adioo, Trevon Brazile and Johnell Davis were all electric Tuesday night in what is now the team's first 'Quad 1' victory of the season.
Much of the first nine games were spent trying to figure out a rotation in the post without Aidoo's physical presence in the paint. The 6-11, 240 pound big man earned his second straight start finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals in 26 quality minutes.
Brazile is starting to look very springy similar to his pre-ACL injury days with loads of confidence and punishing any rim near him. He also played 26 minutes and displayed an inside out game with season-high 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and one block.
His form from long range is as smooth and consistent as anyone on the team making 6-of-8 attempts from the floor and 1-of-3 from three. Coach John Calipari has seen flashes of what Brazile can be as a point forward going into tonight's game but his defense caught the attention with his block of Michigan big man Danny Wolf with 14 seconds left which played a role in preserving the Razorbacks lead and victory.
Wagner played a big role early in the second half when he scored 14 points in an eight minute stretch to push the Razorbacks to a 73-60 lead with 11: 31 to go. The sophomore guard showed his complete arsenal in that short period while also dishing out four assists and two rebounds.