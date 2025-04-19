BREAKING: Razorbacks add transfer linebacker from portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Kent State transfer linebacker Trent Whalen has committed to Arkansas, according to a post made by the official Razorbacks X account.
Whalen entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago after committing to Kent State during the winter transfer window in December. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker has recorded 123 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass break-ups and one recorded fumble during his time at FCS Southern Utah.
He is back on the market for his final season of eligibility after Golden Flames coach Kenni Burns was fired earlier this week following several allegations which led to an internal investigation of Kent State's program.
The addition of Whalen gives Arkansas extra depth in a linebacker room full of potential with the return of senior Xavian Sorey, senior Stephen Dix, sophomore Bradley Shaw and true freshman Tavian Wallace. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams currently has seven players at the position currently on scholarship this spring.
Coach Sam Pittman mentioned briefly the need to add another veteran backer to solidify the group.
"Yes, absolutely. Man, I’d like to add a whole bunch of guys, it’s just how far the money will go," Pittman said April 3. "Yes, veteran, a guy that’s played somewhere like Stephen Dix was kind of that way. He wasn’t [FCS] or whatever but if we can find a guy like that that’s played a lot of ball to be that, wherever he may fall, but be a guy that we could count on out there, we sure would."
Razorbacks 2025 Linebacker Depth Chart
Xavian Sorey, Senior
Stephen Dix, Senior
Trent Whalen, Senior
Bradley Shaw, Sophomore
Wyatt Simmons, Reshirt Freshman
Justin Logan, Redshirt Freshman
JJ Shelton, Freshman
Tavion Wallace, Freshman