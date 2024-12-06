Limited Options for Razorback Quarterback in Bowl Game
The great thing about bowl games is it supposedly gives coaches a 15-day headstart on spring practices while evaluating whether up and coming players have the goods or are likely candidates for a gentle nudge into the transfer portal.
However, there is one position where the Arkansas Razorbacks aren't going to get too much of a jump — wide receiver. The Hogs' top two options all season, Andrew Armstrong and Isaiah Sategna, are both gone.
Armstrong, as would be expected for the SEC's leading receiver, chose to go to the NFL, while Sategna flees his hometown looking for greener pastures elsewhere. That leaves Isaac TeSlaa, who is in his second senior year, and Tyrone Broden, also in his second senior year, to carry the weight in the upcoming bowl game.
However, that doesn't do much to show Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino what connection de facto starting quarterback Taylen Green is going to have with his receivers next year.
The Hogs have to dig up at least two other receivers who aren't transferring next week just to fill out a bare minimum receiving corps. The first option, and most likely to fill Sategna's role is Texas A&M transfer Jordan Anthony.
Anthony leads all remaining receivers with 111 yards, a few first downs shy of where running backs Rashod Dubinion and Ja'Quinden Jackson finished the year. The next best option is Khafre Brown with a pair of catches for 42 yards.
While Anthony theoretically has more time as a Razorback, Brown is on his second run as a senior, so that doesn't exactly reveal much for the future either.
There's always Bryce Stephens, a statement that probably just sent a lot of readers scrambling for the 2024 roster since most thought he transferred after making a little noise in the 2022 season. He's still there waiting for his chance to feel the magic of his punt return touchdown that ended the upset bid of Petrino's Missouri State team.
It's a situation dire enough to make Pittman and Petrino get a little desperate in looking for any type of answer. A few years ago, it was that sort of desperation that led to lightly used wide receiver Trey Knox moving to tight end where he grew into one of the best in the SEC.
Perhaps this time it will be the reverse. Lightly used tight end Shemar Easter has struggled to earn playing time supposedly because of his need to bulk up.
However, at 6-foot-5, 228 pounds, he is just a slightly taller Treylon Burks. He may not look big trying to chip a defensive tackle, but he's gonna look like The Rock lined up across from a defensive back.
The Hogs have a speedster in Anthony and a sure hands guy in TeSlaa, so there's not much harm in adding a big framed receiver to potentially create mismatches, if for nothing else, to see what Easter has in the tank at this point.
Considering the other options could include names from James Patterson novels instead of actual player names and only the most hardcore of Arkansas fans would notice, it's not that crazy of a risk.
It's definitely going to be an interesting bowl season as far as receivers go. Perhaps if Petrino can squeeze something out of Alex Cross then there will be a glimmer of hope, but otherwise fans aren't going to see a lot of the future at the position when the Hogs go bowling.