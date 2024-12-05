Transfer Board: Hogs' Defense Needs More SEC Quality SEC Players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Year six under Arkansas oach Sam Pittman, similar to years prior, will be put under a microscope for much of the offseason as he looks to improve his team through the transfer portal.
The Hogs have signed quite a few impressive transfer portal hauls since 2020 incuding a top-10 finish in 2022 which included multi-year playmakers Landon Jackson (LSU), Dwight McGlothern (LSU) and instant impact linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred in from Alabama.
The Razorbacks will seek the aid of better NIL and revenue sharing to build a roster that can shrink the gap between them and other SEC programs like Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina. If Arkansas is serious about backing the football program financially its time to put money where the mouth is and improve the front end of the defense first.
Travis Williams' unit surrendered nearly 270 yards through the air against its four ranked opponents and didn't force a single interception. Much of that had to do with the Razorbacks' lack of pressure applied to quarterbacks, eight against ranked foes, which desperately needs to be fixed.
Defensive End
With the departure of future NFL Draft pick Landon Jackson seeking his NFL Draft prospects, the Razorbacks are now dealt the task of adding some pop to its edges for next season. Alabama has quite a few intriguing defensive line transfers if Arkansas decides to pursue.
One of the top edge rushers in the portal right now is Keanu Koht, a former top-100 prospect in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 242 pound end has spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa and finished his time with the Crimson Tide recording nine career tackles, three for loss and one sack.
Texas A&M defensive end Malick Sylla will look to play his final season elsewhere as he entered the transfer portal Thursday. The 6-foor-5, 260 pound pound edge rusher has played three seasons with the Aggies as a member of the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, recording 26 tackles and four sacks.
Defensive Tackle
The much anticipated move in the SEC is who will win the sweepstakes to land Alabama transfer Jeheim Oatis this offseason. A mountain of a man at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds will have an opportunity to go where he'd like to anchor the defensive line.
Oatis signed with Alabama in 2022 under former coach Nick Saban and played an immediate role for the Crimson Tide recording 55 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his frist two seasons. His role under new coach Kalen DeBoer dissolved a bit as he fell out of the rotation with just two tackles through for games before announcing he would redshirt and transfer following the regular season.
It is worth noting that Oatis' cousin, Kevin, signed with the Razorbacks Wednesday during the early signing period which could play a role in him possibly taking a visit to Arkansas. Jeheim is currently touted as the nation's No. 1 transfer on the market which could be a massive boost to the Hogs as coaches shape their roster 2025.
Another massive defensive lineman, KeeShawn Silver, entered the portal Tuesday after spending the previous two seasons with Kentucky. The 6-foot-4, 336 pound tackle is a run lane clogger with 47 career tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in his colleigiate career.
Silver's career began when he signed with North Carolina as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 8 defensive tackle in the 2021 class. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Linebacker
Ohio State transfer linebacker Gabe Powers would be a solid option if Arkansas intends to return to a more traditional four-man defensive front next season. Powers signed with the Buckeyes in the 2022 class but hasn't been able to crack the rotation consistently finishing his time in Columbus with 12 tackles and one interception in his career.
South Carolina transfer linebacker Mohamed Kaba is a former 4-star who signed in South Carolina's 2020 class. The former 4-star is looking for a fresh start after undergoing two ACL repairs and hasn't played a complete season since 2021 when he finished with 32 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Kaba was the No. 7 inside linebacker in his class and signed with the Gamecocks over offers from Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The Razorbacks aren't expected to lose any linebackers due to graduation as Arkansas' lone senior, Stephen Dix, could still return as he still has a COVID year remaining.
Defensive Back
North Dakota State transfer safety Cole Wisniewski missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing foot surgery in August. His performance in 2023 was one for the Bison record books with FCS All-American honors after recording 92 tackles and tying Missouri Valley Football Conference and NDSU single-season records with eight interceptions.
Pittman has used his Georgia connections in previous years with the signing of former Bulldogs Latavius Brini and Jaheim Singletary, both played extensive roles for Arkansas in previous seasons. Now, former 4-star defensive back Julian Humphrey is in the portal after his inabiltiy to carve himself a definitive role in a loaded secondary room.
Humphrey was previously offered by the Razorbacks as a 4-star prospect in the 2022 cycle and is the No. 1 overall defensive back currently in the transfer portal. He has totaled 20 tackles in his Georgia career to go along with five pass breakups.