Is Prize Recruit Headed to Hogs? He Dumped Ducks, Is In Portal
Coaches have long known the best way to land a prized recruit is to charm his mom. That's why Arkansas might have the inside track to lure a highly sought athlete to Fayetteville.
JacQawn McRoy chose Oregon a year ago, with Arkansas supposedly finishing second or third in the recruiting race. The 6-foot-8, 375-pound offensive tackle announced Wednesday that he's entering the transfer portal.
Arkansas coaches were likely calling McRoy and his mom moments after the news broke. Will Hogs coach Sam Pittman and his staff have better luck the second time around?
If so, raise a toast because McRoy is projected as an NFL player. With super size and athleticism, he could make an immediate difference for the Hogs' offensive line at either tackle spot.
Since he didn't play a down as a true freshman for Oregon this season, he's got four years of eligibility remaining. He played right tackle in high school at the 6A level in Alabama and even caught a pass and made a nifty run to score a two-point conversion.
Unbeaten Oregon (12-0) is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and plays No. 3 Penn State (11-1) Saturday in the Big 10 championship game in Indianapolis. The Ducks are favored by 3.5 points.
Two days later, on Dec. 9, the transfer portal officially opens its 30-day window. Arkansas has lost a handful or so of players who've announced they're entering the portal. Signing McRoy would lessen those blows.
From Pinson, Ala., he helped lead Clay-Chalkville High School to a 14-0 record and the Alabama 6A state championship as a senior in 2023. His size and athletic ability made McRoy a prized recruit.
Oregon's website says, in part, this about McRoy:
A four-star recruit according to 247Sports, the 247Sports Composite and ESPN…Rated as the No. 57 overall recruit by ESPN and the No. 4 offensive tackle nationally…Ranked a top-100 recruit in the country by 247Sports and a top-10 offensive tackle…Rated as a 4-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, slotting in as the No. 169 overall recruit and No. 13 offensive tackle prospect…Graded as a three-star recruit by Rivals…
According to Oregon Ducks on SI, McRoy's short list of favorite schools a year ago included Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Colorado after coach Deion Sanders made a late push to land him.
He was wooed, according to Oregon's site, by eight SEC schools: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kentucky. He was also courted by Clemson, Miami, Georgia Tech, Houston, Louisville and Nebraska, among others.
Here is 247Sports' Cooper Petagna's scouting report on McRoy coming out of high school: "Estimated at 6-foot-8 and 365-pounds, possesses a massive frame with limited to no growth potential to add weight to his frame. Flashes good athleticism at the right and left tackle position. Displays good foot and body quickness for his size, shows the ability to explode into both his run and pass sets. Has a tendency to play a little high off the line of scrimmage but overcompensates with size and frame. More of a leaner at the point of attack but flashes some power in his hands and ability to naturally move defenders off the line of scrimmage. Shows the ability to play in space at the second level and doesn't appear to be limited to only playing in a power scheme at the next level. Reactionary athlete that bends well for his size and possesses some quick twitch traits in the upper and lower body. Although he will need some physical and technical refinement at the next level, McRoy possesses a combination of size and athleticism at the right tackle position that is certain to excel at the next level. Projects as a Power Five multi-year starter at the right tackle position with the ability to continue to develop into an all-conference prospect and a potential day one or two NFL Draft choice. Recent examples of McRoy's body types at the NFL and collegiate level includefrom theandfrom."