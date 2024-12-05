BREAKING: SEC Rival Flips Hogs' Offensive Line Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks lose a 2025 commitment during the second day of the early signing period.
Ole Miss was rumored to have a lot of momentum over the past few weeks to potentially flip Howes' commitment from Arkansas which it held since May. The Osceola, Florida product is ranked as the No. 179 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, according to On3's Industry Ranking.
Losing the 6-foot-5, 295 pound tackle is possibly a huge blow to the Razorbacks signing class as Howes was viewed as a potential starter early on in his college career. Offensvie line coach Eric Mateos inked the signature of JUCO tackle Bubba Craig Wednesday after his commitment last month which appears to have been a move to compensate for its signing day loss.
Arkansas gained a bit of momentum due to a couple of flips from the West Coast Wednesday afternoon. Good vibes came to an end for the time being with a huge blow along the offensive line when junior right tackle Patrick Kutas announced he will enter his name into the transfer portal which opens Dec. 9.
Expected Arkansas 2025 Signing Class
5-star K Scott Starzyk
4-star LB Tavion Wallace
4-star QB Madden Iamaleava
4-star QB Grayson WIlson
4-star DL Kevin Oatis
4-star WR Ja'Kayden Shelton
3-star DL Reginald Vaughn
3-star WR Jace Brown
3-star DE Caleb Bell
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star OL Lionel Prudhomme
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star OL Blake Cherry
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star RB Cameron Settles
3-star DB Taijh Overton
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star WR Kamare Williams
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star ATH Nigel Pringle
3-star JUCO OL Bubba Craig
3-star TE Gavin Garretson