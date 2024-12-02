Former Razorbacks' Long-Snapper Entering Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently after Eli Stein left Arkansas the week bfore the season opener, he has decided not to give up on playing. But it won't be with the Razorbacks.
Stein, a high school All-American from Cambridge, Wisconsin, was the long-snapper for the Hogs in 2022-23 before losing his job in fall practices to Ashton Ngo He was one of the few returning players going into practices in August.
"When [Max Fletcher] left, it was a strange realization I was the last person left in the room I came into as a freshman," Stein said back on Aug. 2 about being the only returner in the kickers' room that includes the snappers. "But that was kind of the thing. A lot of younger guys, leading them through the process and helping them out, so I'd love to do that as much as I can."
Stein apparently wasn't interested in being on the bench when the first depth chart came out and he was listed as an "or" beside Ngo. Stein left the Razorbacks just before the opener against UAPB in Little Rock.
"Ashton Ngo was our starter at punt-snapping anyway," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said just before the opener. "It was a very close battle with the short-snapping, so he was going to be that regardless of what happened and certainly will take over the short snapping as well."