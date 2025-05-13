Brown released from Razorbacks' scholarship in continuing WR moves
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has seen another shift in its incoming class, although not exactly unexpected.
Wide receiver Jace Brown has been officially released from his scholarship agreement with the university, according to media reports.
Brown, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound three-star prospect from California, was expected to join the Razorbacks later this month, but will now seek a new path for his collegiate career.
Brown’s release follows closely on the heels of quarterback Madden Iamaleava’s sudden departure at the end of spring practices.
Both players had flipped to Arkansas from UCLA in December, only to see Iamaleava to return to the Bruins after a brief spring semester in Fayetteville.
Brown’s decision, while not entirely unexpected, leaves Arkansas fans speculating about whether he too will end up at UCLA, although no official announcement has been made regarding his next destination.
Ranked as the No. 104 wide receiver in the nation and the 61st overall prospect in California by 247Sports, Brown’s potential departure is notable, but not devastating for the Razorbacks’ depth chart.
Arkansas has been active in the transfer portal, adding a total of 29 new players across both the winter and spring windows, including seven new wide receivers. This influx has created a surplus at the position, with the current roster listing 12 scholarship wide receivers.
The updated wide receiver group features experienced transfers like O’Mega Blake and Raylen Sharpe, as well as promising underclassmen such as CJ Brown and Ja’kayden Ferguson.
Even with the recent moves — Jordan Anthony likely focusing on track and Bryce Stephens transitioning to cornerback — the Razorbacks remain two or three players above the typical number of wide receivers carried on scholarship.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman and his staff have made it clear that roster flexibility is a priority. The decision to release Brown from his scholarship reflects both the depth at the position and the evolving needs of the team.
“We’re always looking to put our guys in the best position to succeed," Pittman may have hinted recently. "Sometimes that means tough decisions for everyone involved.”
Brown's next chapter is uncertain. His size and athleticism made him a coveted recruit, and his recruitment is likely to draw attention from several programs, possibly including a return to UCLA.
For Arkansas, the focus now shifts to integrating its new talent and finding the right balance in a crowded receiver room.
While there has been nothing but positives over the new group of receivers on this team even with the pieces they thought would be in place still changing. Don't expect that to be settled yet.
It would have been really unusual for Brown to contribute an awful lot this year. Coming in after spring practice as a true freshman isn't easy for a portal transfer.
An inexperienced receiver is going to face a big hill to climb getting to know offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense in a short time.
The Razorbacks will be going through summer workouts before starting fall camp in August.
The Hogs will open the regular season against Alabama A&M on Aug. 20 at Razorback Stadium.