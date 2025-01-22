Can Razorbacks Continue Momentum with Top 10-Ranked 2026 Class?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Forecasting exactly who will commit to Arkansas football next for 2026 is a loaded question at this point. There is nearly a full year before anybody signs anything.
While many juniors around the country are still undecided, these athletes are committing to schools earlier than ever thanks to the early signing period. Arkansas is off to a solid start with eight commitments headlined by 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough who is the No. 179 overall prospect nationally out of Durant, Oklahoma, according to 247sports.
Overall, the Razorbacks rank No. 9 nationally with five commitments rated 88 or higher in quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, Adam Auston, Dequane Prevo and Tay Lockett. The Razorbacks have one of the best running backs in America in-state for this cycle in 4-star Terry "TJ" Hodges who ripped apart defenses at Marked Tree this season.
Hodges has over a dozen offers including rival Missouri, with On3's vice president predicting him to land with the Tigers. Offensive lineman Bear McWhorter initially committed to Arkansas early on as a sophomore but reopened his recruitment a few months later.
McWhorter appears to remain on the table as a possible commitment as Arkansas coach Sam Pittman continues to make him a priority for the 2026 class. Tennessee, Clemson and LSU have made recent stops at his high school for visits and spent last weekend at Michigan for an unofficial visit.
Top-100 prospect Danny Beale from Cross County High School, near Wynne, is the state's top high schooler and many schools around the country are priortizing the two-way lineman. The 6-foot-4, 320 pound prospect released his top schools in November which included Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and USC.
Beale recently visited Missouri when the Tigers defeated Arkansas once again in the Battle Line Rivalry. He also made the short trip from east Arkansas to Ole Miss two weekends ago.
The state of Arkansas has produced five players in this cycle with 4-star status and eight of the 10 currently have at least one FBS offer. Just one of the state's prospects is currently committed in Maumelle defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy who pledged to Missouri last month.
Pittman's team rebounded from a sour 4-8 record in 2023 to a 7-6 this season which could've been better with a few more breaks. With noticeable improvement in 2024, 2026 recruits could be sold on Arkansas' turnaround as reason to hop aboard.