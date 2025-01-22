Report: Razorback Freshman Guard To Miss Rest of the Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be down to a maximum of eight rotational players for the rest of the season. Freshman point guard Boogie Fland will miss the rest of the season with a hand injury, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Coach John Calipari revealed after Missouri's 83-65 win over the Razorbacks that Fland had been dealing with a hand injury after Billy Richmond stepped on it in an earlier game. Fland had been averaging 15.1 points for Arkansas across 18 games for the Hogs.
"Don’t know what we’ll do going forward," Calipari said at the time. We’ve got to make sure that we get that thing right."
SEC play had been far less kind to the freshman while dealing with the injury. In SEC games, Fland averaged just 12.8 points a game while shooting 28% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.
Arkansas will now move to a point guard by committtee system, according to Arkansas assistant coach Chin Coleman.
"It’s natural for D.J. [Wagner] to move into that role," Coleman said. "He’s done it his whole life. He’s done it in his career. So it’s an easy fix for him just moving to that role. But committee wise, Johnell will have to take some of that responsibility, and Billy Richmond, who has played that position some in high school."
Arkansas will try to snap a five-game losing streak against Georgia inside Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.