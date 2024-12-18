Razorbacks Look to Atone for Missed Opportunities in Bowl Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sits at 6-6 and gets ready to head to Memphis, Tenn. for the second time in three years to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. However, there is an alternate universe where the Razorbacks are playing for a lot more.
What if the team just had found a way to hang on to a 21-7 halftime lead against Oklahoma State in Week 2?
What if they maintained the fourth quarter lead against Texas A&M in Week 5 and ended its yearly trip to Arlington, Texas. with a win?
Those results are in the books now and coach Sam Pittman's 1-3 record in one-score games this year is irreversible, but it is fueling the players who are coming back.
"We know that we’re capable of so much more," linebacker Stephen Dix said. "When we look back at the games and Coach T-Will [defensive coordinator Travis Williams] showed us how small the margins were for our losses against really good teams, It was just like 'Man, if we was aligned an inch wider or if we were keyed in on our assignment like a little more, if we had a little more discipline in the gap, we could have won this game.'"
The players who are returning to the Razorbacks in 2025 look to atone for the missed opprtunites and win on the margins so the Razorbacks are in a different position next year.
"We'll be able to grow closer together and learn from each other more," linebacker Xavian Sorey said. "We've got to be that one-two punch [along with Dix]. Just make it happen and be the problem-solvers on the field."
For now, the team is focused on trying to beat Texas Tech and sending out the seniors that won't have the opportunity to rectify the close losses the right way in Memphis.
"I’ve got to go out the right way and and try to go as hard as I can for my teammates," Hudson Clark said, who is out of eligibility after the bowl game.
Kickoff between Texas Tech and Arkansas is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.