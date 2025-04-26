Defensive end selected in the third round of NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Arkansas' defensive end Landon Jackson is the first Razorback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 72nd overall pick in the third round.
He's the second pick from Arkansas in the 2025 class after wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was picked just two picks earlier at No. 70 by the Detroit Lions.
Jackson was projected to be the first player from the Hogs taken after a strong combine performance. TeSlaa also had a combine workout that got folks attention and ended up going back to his hometown team.
Jackson started his college career at LSU before transferring to Arkansas for three seasons. Across his time with the Razorbacks, he played in 42 games, making 31 starts. He racked up 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Jackson went into the overnight waiting game as the 19th best player remaining in SI's Top 200 draft prospects (51st overall before the draft).
He also becomes the highest player drafted on the defensive side of the ball since linebacker Drew Sanders was the 67th overall pick in the third round in 2023.
The Razorbacks did not have a defensive player selected in the first round for the 18th straight season (Jamaal Anderson, 2007). It's the longest active streak of the 16 teams in the SEC outside of Vanderbilt (1984).
Jackson had plenty of Razorback support to celebrate his draft day, even if the phone call came 24 hours than he might have hoped.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman revealed Thursday that along with himself, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and director of football management will be in attendance with Jackson in his hometown of Texarkana, Texas.
"I just told them how much we all appreciate them and what they did for the University of Arkansas," Pittman said about the potential draft picks. Those are always so much fun. If you guys have never been to one of those, it’s just you’re just sitting around talking and all of a sudden here comes the phone."
Buffalo has selected multiple players from the Razorbacks for decades. It started in 1965 when they selected running back Bobby Burnett from Smackover and wide receiver Bobby Crockett from Dermott. Both were key members of the 1964 team that claimed one version of the national championship.
Quarterback Joe Ferguson and wide receiver Mike Reppond were taken in 1972. Tight end Chris Gragg from Warren was drafted in 2013, then running back Jonathan Williams in 2016.
The Bills are among the top teams in recent years in the AFC, but haven't been able to work their way past the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl.
The NFL Draft concludes with rounds 4-7 starting 11 a.m. Saturday. It will be broadcast on the networks of ESPN.
