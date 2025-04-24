BREAKING: Hogs add ACC QB, likely finalize shuffle of position group
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino wasted no time to find a suitable replacement for true freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava.
Arkansas has earned the commitment of former Florida State passer Trever Jackson who spent his lone collegiate season with the Seminoles.
Hogs on SI learned Jackson became a potential target to increase the depth behind Arkansas Razorbacks' starter Taylen Green Tuesday morning. Shortly thereafter, his representative said the 6-foot-3, 191 pound quarterback would be at Arkansas for an official visit beginning Wednesday.
He played one snap against Charleston Southern during the 2024 season which resulted in a two-yard rush in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Jackson will have four seasons of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman year as the scout team quarterback.
Jackson is the No. 89 overall ranked quarterback and No. 1,216 overall transfer in the portal. He signed with Florida State's No. 11 ranked recruiting class as a 4-star prospect, No. 391 overall, No. 26 passer and No. 54 athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
He was not the only quarterback to enter the transfer portal following Florida State's disappointing 2-10 overall record after a 13-win campaign in 2023. Luke Kromenhoek, Dylan McNamara and Jackson have left the program as coach Mike Norvell enters his sixth season at the helm with an overhauled staff.
Former Arkansas offensive coordinator turned Auburn and Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn is currently the offensive coordinator in Tallahassee. He resigned his position at UCF after his gamble on former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson failed this past fall to take a lesser role at Florida State.
The Razorbacks were in search of a new quarterback to increase depth at the position following the departure of Madden Iamaleava Monday evening. Although his signing to Arkansas sent shockwaves around college football during December's National Signing Day, his decision to transfer back to UCLA, where he first committed, was sort of a shocker as coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino praised his work throughout spring practice.
2025 Razorbacks QB Depth Chart
Taylen Green, Senior
Blake Boda, Redshirt Sophomore
Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
K.J. Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Grayson Wilson, Freshman
