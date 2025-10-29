Defensive lineman makes rare decision to recommit to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just a few hours after the Arkansas Razorbacks lost speedy receiver pledge Robert Haynes, another recruit hopped back aboard.
Nearly one month after he decided to reopen his recruitment, Farmerville, Louisiana 3-star defensive lineman Ari Slocum decided to recommit to the Razorbacks Tuesday afternoon.
Slocum made the decision to reevaluate his future after the firing of coach Sam Pittman and his lead recruiter, defensive line coach Deke Adams. However, he believes he is “back where he belongs” as his senior year comes to a close as he intends to be a spring enrollee for the Razorbacks.
The versatile 6-foot-3, 315 pound lineman plays both tight end and defensive tackle for his Union Parrish team and is ranked as the No. 64 player at his position and the No. 19 prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
Aside from a 28 day period, Slocum has been a firmly committed recruit in Arkansas’ 2026 class.
Amid all the changes and uncertainty over the past few weeks around the Razorbacks program, his decision to reopen his recruitment was understandable.
"Honestly, I'm so very disappointed," Slocum told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI last month. "[Pittman] is a big part of why I committed to Arkansas."
He ultimately chose the Razorbacks earlier this year when he committed inJanuary over a host of offers from the likes of Missouri, Troy and Tulsa with interest from Houston, Oklahoma Louisiana Tech and SMU.
Scouting Report
He’s been a force along the defensive line with 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup this fall.
As a junior, he put on a show along the line of scrimmage in 2024 for Farmerville, recording 42 pancake blocks on offense and three tackles defensively.
He displayed sneaky athleticism given his size possessing soft hands and deceiving speed as he recorded five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Intriguing defensive line prospect with extensive tight end snaps that show run-game bullying strength and fun, impressive downfield pass-catching from time to time. Big, broad build with excellent frame length based on early measurements.- Gabe Brooks, 247sports analyst
Promising functional athleticism fostered by two-way snaps for a North Louisiana small-school power and valuable basketball participation.
Will need significant position-specific technical development, but the physical tools and athletic foundation suggest a potential P4 D-line prospect with the box-checking attributes that suggest plenty of long-term potential.
The Razorbacks class that once swelled to 27 commitments and rose as high as No. 9 nationally by from 247sports has now dropped to just 13 verbal commits with a ranking of No. 72.
While recruiting can get stagnant and unpredictable with an interim coaching staff in limbo, it's important a highly regard 3-star prospect such as Slocum is back in the fold moving forward.
Arkansas 2026 commit list
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
3-star DL Ari Slcoum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana