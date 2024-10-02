Don't Think for Second Heupel, Tennessee Overlooking Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For some of the Arkansas fans assuring me the last couple of days that Tennessee would be overlooking them, think again. Josh Heupel didn't get the message.
He would probably relax a little if he actually thought that. Don't forget the Vols are looking to make a run for the College Football Playoff. Heupel knows how unpredictable things can get in SEC games on the road.
"They're playing extremely well in all three phases of the game," he said in the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning. "They play smart football, don't give up a ton of big plays defensively., they've been really good against the run. They're big, strong, physical. On the offensive side of the football, the quarterback’s a difference-maker for them.
"As a complete team, they're playing extremely well together. They're a couple plays away from from being undefeated.I have a ton of respect for Coach. He does a great job. He's one of the good guys in the business. You can tell that his team believes in him, and that they play extremely hard for him."
All of that's simply because it's what folks do when they know they're talking to the media. Heupel also knows his players will see his comments.
Saturday's game isn't available anywhere I've seen in the sports books at less than Tennessee being a two-touchdown favorite. Razorback fans are on the brink of being ready to get ready for a charity exhibition game coming up in a few weeks against Kansas.
It's more than a good possibility everybody in faded orange knows what they are walking into Saturday night. It will be a large crowd that hasn't had a night game in over a year to actually attend in the state.
Everybody in red will be hoping for a win. Hogs coach Sam Pittman is playing his role of being positive as he probably has to do.
Tennessee coming in off a bye week is troublesome because he knows how the Razorbacks have handled it the last few years. He's not buying into it being a myth about new things for folks with an extra week to prepare.
"I don’t think that’s a myth at all," he said. "You have some unusual plays that you might put in. You have longer, you know, you’ve got to watch it, because sometimes those will hurt you, too. You’re doing things so well like Tennessee is, but yes, I think you’ll see at times more plays."
Special teams is the area where that often shows up the most. If you're waiting on any clues from Heupel, he wasn't offering any but Pittman has been around enough to know what happens.
"I do think that," he said."We have done that on our bye. When we’re on a bye, we’re 3-0 having beaten Florida, Auburn and Mississippi State in the last three years, and I know we certainly try to add a wrinkle or two during that time."
Sam would like to avoid being a victim Saturday. It would be a big enough challenge if they didn't have a buye week. Now the Vols are sitting at No. 4 in the country with James Pierce Jr., maybe the top defensive lineman (or pick) for the NFL Draft in April. Pro Football Focus had him No. 1 overall.
They are so deep with talent, though, the Hogs may not see him on the field much. They are so deep on the defensive front with talent better than Texas A&M, Tennessee substitutes in waves with no drop-off.
The Razorbacks and Vols will play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC, Fans can also listen to the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.