Calipari Says Transfer Guard Ready to Make Impact for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last season is one Arkansas point guard DJ Wagner will have to flush. The 6-foot-4, 194 pound sophomore is supposedly more athletic and better than the flashes he showed last year with Kentucky.
Year 2 in coach John Calipari's system will be critical to his potential NBA career as Wagner could be a one-and-done Razorback. He scored nearly 10 points per game last season and had a strong non-conference showing before being limited by various injuries.
With a year of experience, growth and development at the college level, it might be time for the New Jersey native to make his mark with the Razorbacks.
"Here’s what was funny, before [Wagner] got hurt, I believe he was Freshman of the Week three times," Calipari said. "Like, ‘Well he just struggled.’ No, he was playing great. Then he got hurt and he never really bounced back from that. He had a couple things, but he didn’t. I think he’s healthy. I think he’s more athletic than he was. The kid lives in the gym. He knows how to read his body now. I’m expecting a lot from him."
Not only does Calipari expect him to impact with his play, but he's counting on him to grow as one of the team's leaders. He also wants Wagner to find himself through the course of the year.
"You want his leadership?" Calipari asked. "When you walk into my gym, the voice you hear is his. That’s the voice you hear, which means he’s into his team. Now, I want him to play, do what you do, fail fast. There’s some stuff that you did in high school that you can’t do in the SEC. Fail fast, learn, try it. After the third time, I’m looking, ‘Do you understand that doesn’t work now?’ I want him to go be who he is."
Some highly regarded recruits who don't transition to the next level quickly often take big leaps going into their second year. There is hope Wagner can bring more consistency to the table under Calipari's guidance after shooting 41% from the field, 31% from three and 73% at the line to start his college career.
Calipari speaks highly of Wagner's desire to be a true student of the game. Being coachable will benefit the Razorbacks on the court in tough environments and even into potential postseason tournaments.
"Unbelievably coachable player, maybe one of the best I’ve ever had," Calipari said. "If you tell him something, he does it that moment, right then. And then I blow the whistle and say, ‘Do you guys understand? I just told him and look what he did. He does it. Will the rest of you catch up to this? Just know that whatever we’re doing is to help you as a player and help the team.’"
One attribute that Calipari shares with his team is the need to be grinders. Doing what's required each day to be the best is exactly what has made Arkansas' coach so successful through the years and helped previous players make millions in the NBA.
"I’m a grinder," Calipari said. "I get a team, we develop, conditioning, defense, team play, doing it together, being sustained, that effort and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing with this group. Got a great group. They’re listening. They’re responsive.
"If anybody’s been in our practice, they’d say, ‘Wow, they really listen.’ So then you come back to your staff and say, ‘They’re listening. I hope we’re telling them the right things. Because they are listening.’ So it’s been a good group so far."