Clear Pattern Developing with Calipari Taking Over Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For all of us complaining about not getting a press conference with new Arkansas coach John Calipari, we got about three weeks worth Tuesday morning. There was a clear message in all the topics.
Everything is about ultimately winning games. All coaches want to win, but it appears Calipari is dealing with very tiny details all in the interest of putting up W's on the board.
Like running. He's well aware of the Razorbacks' national and SEC trophies for the track and field program. Calipari figured out a way to tap into that and reached out to coach Chris Bucknam.
"He came over and did a great job with the guys," Calipari said. "Matter of fact, some guys went over back to the track to work with him."
Considering the size of a basketball court, the natural reaction is to wonder by in the world basketball players need to learn how to run. Again, it all comes back to winning basketball games. It's apparently all about the wins and losses.
"They learn to run the right way, maybe stride out that much more than you’ve been striding," Calipari said. "That means it’s one less step the length of the court that you’re taking, which means you are faster. Everybody says you can’t get faster, well, you can get faster. That’s not going to mean your feet are moving faster but you are striding out, you’re learning to explode off your toes and the balls of your feet. You’re not landing on your heel, which is a break. You have to teach all that stuff when you have young players who are 18 and 19, who have not been coached that way."
It brought back memories from decades ago sitting in Barnhill Arena and watching Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson's teams practicing. No detail was too small to not get coached. While Sutton (who Calipari was close to) passed away a while back, Richardson is still around and recently spoke to the team.
"This day and age, they can’t stay focused that long," he said about how long Richardson talked. "He did all that he did within 5 minutes, it was unbelievable. So yes, and I want him to be a part of the program. I invited Ted Owens and Larry Brown and coach Richardson, all of them to come to this Kansas game and sit in the first row. The history of the program and all that. I want to bring people in to meet with the kids and have an impact on them."
Calipari has welcomed with open arms former players and coaches. There have been social media posts on a lot of the current NBA players from the Hogs and coming back to visit. If you didn't know better, you'd think they played for him.
It's about creating a winning atmosphere and embracing the history. A reported lack of that has been in the news recently swirling around the football team that may be at the crossroads of a season after losing to Texas A&M in Arlington.
"It doesn't take him a minute to think," Calipari said about Richardson. "He still has it. I want him to feel that, just like I did with coach (Joe B. Hall and coach (Gene) Bartow and coach Lehman, you’re welcome in our practice. All suggestions are appreciated. Come on in and sit down and watch, so he knows that he’s welcome to our practice.
"It’s good for the players to see. Won the national title, could have won two. The guard gets hurt for UCLA and Cameron Dollar, who no one knew, goes for 27 (he got his games confused, because Dollar scored 6 in the 1995 national title game). If that doesn’t happen, they win two back-to-back and how hard is that? He did it, he’s someone we should all respect. "
Now the goal is building a team from basically scratch and getting a winning attitude in place. Just about everything he said in his first press conference of the season came back to winning games.