Everything Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days
On the final day of SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman held his press conference and talked about everything from the state of the Razorbacks' program to his own job security.
Here's everything Pittman said:
SAM PITTMAN: Welcome, everybody. Thank you. Thank you for what you do. It's good to be back at the College Football Hall of Fame in Georgia. I spent four wonderful seasons here at the University of Georgia and have been treated awful well by the state of Georgia.
I want to start out by saying we'll miss our friend Bob Holt. He would ask questions, and they were always good questions, but they always made me think. Where did he come up with that question? But we loved him and we all miss him.
I'm a better player on paper than I was out there physically. But I appreciate Commissioner Sankey for all he does. Talking backstage, I don't know how he knows every answer to every question that's thrown to him. He does. He's that good. Have a lot of respect for him and thank him for being our commissioner.
I want to thank Kyle Parkinson, one of the best SIDs in the country. He always has me ready to go. I appreciate him. Hunter Yurachek across the board, we've been very competitive at the University of Arkansas. I think it's our fifth year in a row that we finished in the top 20 of the Directors' Cup. Bucky and his men's track team won the SEC. Cal went to the Sweet 16. Dave Van Horn took his team to the College World Series. Shauna had a national championship golfer. We're doing well at Arkansas.
As far as we're concerned, we had a top five win in the country last year, finished 7-6. The Liberty Bowl makes us four invites in five years. I think we're one of two teams that have won our first three bowl games at the University of Arkansas.
We return all three of our coordinators, which is huge. I want to start off with Bobby Petrino. Bobby is a good man, talented coach. As you go back, look statistically, when he's in his second year somewhere, they go through the roof. The great thing about that is we have a quarterback Taylen Green coming back as well.
We finished in the top 10 in offense last year. I think we have a better offensive football team than we had a year ago.
Travis Williams, our defensive coordinator, returning. Wonderful man, great recruiter. Motivator. I think we're doing a little bit of something different in the spring than what we've done in the past, which will help us get after the quarterback a little bit, take pressure off our secondary a little bit more.
Scott Fountain coming back, obviously in his sixth year. Some things people may not know about him, he's one of the best recruiters on my staff. Loyal as the day is long. Has two starting NFL kickers, one in Detroit and one at Jacksonville Jags. We've got a great punter in Devon Bell and snapper in Christian Ngo [sic].
Our roster, we signed 19 high school kids, 31 transfers on scholarship and eight walk-ons.
I want to address that a little bit because as long as I'm the head coach at Arkansas, we will always have a true walk-on, a true one, not a partial scholarship. Just like Brandon Burlsworth was when he walked on at the University of Arkansas. We're doing that out of respect for the trophy, for the family and for Brandon himself. 10 returning starters, four on offense with Taylen Green, (indiscernible), Carmona and Harris. Three of those four are offensive linemen.
Defense Cam Ball, Sorey, Dix, and Larry Worth. One D-lineman, two linebackers and a safety.
Our special teams, obviously I'm high on Devon Bell and Christian Ngo [sic].
That is our returning starters.
Excited about our non-conference opponent schedule. It never is easy. I don't think you could have an easy schedule in the SEC. I just don't think it would happen. You could have easier, but the word 'easy' and nothing left on the back end of it never happens in the SEC (smiling). We open up with Alabama A&M. It will be nice. It will be nice for the Arkansas fans because we haven't played at home our home opener since '22. That will be great to have that game.
Then we play Arkansas State in Little Rock. We've never played Arkansas State. That should be exciting for both Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas. Butch Jones came up with an 8-5 season. He's doing a wonderful job over there. I believe that we should have that rivalry.
Memphis, a top 25 team. Ryan Silverfield, they were 11-2 last year. We go to Memphis. They have an incredible football team. I really like their coach, really good coach, done wonders over there at Memphis.
Of course, we have a home game with Notre Dame, national runner-up. Marcus Freeman, obviously one of the finest coaches in the country. Has a wonderful football team.
Our home schedule is A&M. The thing I want to talk about Texas A&M is that the last time we played 'em at home, Johnny Manziel was running wild on us out there. I remember because he came over to the sideline laughing at us. Probably could, they were ahead. That was in 2013, if I remember right. If I am wrong, misquote me. I think it's 2013.
Since then we went down to Dallas and we didn't have a lot of luck down in Dallas. It's going to be a good home and home with Texas A&M. I think it's going to be great for the fans as well.
We play Auburn at home, Mississippi State and Missouri. On the road we play four top 15, top 10, top five, wherever you look at them, teams on the road: at Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and Texas.
Six or eight, depending on what polls you look at, ranked in the top 25. Nine of them went to post season, three of them went to the College Playoffs. Could it be easier? I just said that. I don't think so. I think it's an outstanding schedule. With that, everybody, that gives the University of Arkansas one hell of an opportunity. That's what it does. We got a good football team, too. They have to play Arkansas, too, now. We know who we're playing, they know who they're playing, too. We're proud of our football team.
This is talking season. But this has nothing to do with what I'm saying. Y'all know me. I think we've got a good football team. I think we've got a really good football team. We have our starting quarterback coming back. We're a big team. If you look at us, we're not small in any area. We're a fast team. We have wonderful leadership.
I do want to go back here just for a second and I want to talk to you about the three guys that we brought with us.
Brought Taylen Green. We've talked about Taylen and how competitive he is, how much of a leader he is, all those things. He went to the Manning Passing Camp. I think he did wonderful down there. He finished 40 yards from the all-time total offensive record for the University of Arkansas last year. 40 yards away from that. And he was hurt the last eight games of the season. We brought Xanian Sorey, graduated out of IMG from Florida. He led our team in tackles last year. Wonderful guy. You'll enjoy talking to him, as well.
Then we brought Cam Ball. Cam Ball is from right here. Cam lost his father this summer, a bout with cancer. I'll say this. It was one of the most gratifying, joyous ceremonies that you ever could be a part of. It was unbelievable. His dad Charles was a fine man. He's wearing pendant or a necklace in recognition of his father. Cam has great faith. It helped him get through it. In closing here, guys, I appreciate you, number one.
Number two, we've got a fine football team. We do. I'm excited to start this season. As of right now, we only have one young man that won't be able to start with the season starts, that's Ismael Cisse. He had a wrist surgery, tore some ligaments and a bone in there. He'll probably be out for the season. Other than that, we'll are ready to roll on August 1st.
I would be honored to take questions from you.
Q: You've accepted four bowl invitations in your five years, you won three. It would be safe to say there's somewhat of a hill to climb at Arkansas. You have the lowest paid support staff, the least amount of NFL draft picks per capita in that state. How do y'all go about building that roster?
SAM PITTMAN: Man... We have to go outside of our state. In-state recruiting has changed over the last three or four years because of NIL. So you have to think about the talent, who it is, versus what the pay is expected. So that's been a little bit more difficult in our state.
We like to stay within an eight-hour radius if we can. We've expanded that just a little bit, where our kids can come see us several different times.
Financially with revenue sharing, I think now we're back on even keel with everybody, which we weren't. You just read that off.
When we were even, we went 4-20 to top 20 in two years. I think the program has a chance to get back up to around those nine-plus wins than where we were before just simply because we have the finances to back that.
We've got a good football team. We've got a good staff. We've got great facilities. We got a great state of fans at the University of Arkansas, the state of Arkansas. There's no reason we can't do it.
If I was going to make an excuse, it would be financially is why we haven't done quite as well as where we were projected my first two years. But I think now with it being even, I look out that the Razorbacks are coming on.
Q. Your 2023 recruiting class is mostly gone now. Is that because of those financial reasons or is there something else you attribute that roster turnover to?
SAM PITTMAN: Well, man, you'd have to ask each one of those kids. Here's what it's not because of: the way they're treated, because of the way they're developed, because of the way they're taught. That's not the reason. It could be playing time. It could be finances. Probably the majority of it is finances. But you'd have to ask those guys.
I do believe that whom we got in the replacement, they want to be there, they're happy with what their deal is they have, that they'll represent the university well.
Q. Talk about the development of KJ Jefferson and how Taylen has been a great example for him.
SAM PITTMAN: I love KJ. We were just talking on the plane coming over here about his development. I think he's ready. Where we've been is we haven't been in those games a lot to where we can get that number two guy developed.
Let's go back to last year. We opened up with Pine Bluff. We were able to get Malachi in the game. We were able to get KJ in the game. When we needed Malachi against Tennessee, Malachi was able to do it. Some other teams are able to play their twos a little bit more. We're hoping to be one of those teams to get KJ in the game.
I believe in his wholeheartedly. I believe he's the quarterback for us in the future. I do. We're not going out and looking for somebody else when Taylen Green leaves. We got him. He's on campus and we believe in him.
Q. You played Texas twice in the last few years.
SAM PITTMAN: Yeah.
Q. Does the fan base still consider Texas a rivalry? What have you learned about them in those two games? What do you expect going down to Austin?
SAM PITTMAN: I feel like they do. I feel like it was a very passionate, very loud football game. Obviously we lost 20-10 this year. But I believe it is reviving the Texas-Arkansas rivalry. We're 1-1 in that going down to Texas. Tough place to play. Great football team. But we'll be looking forward to going down there. I'm sure they'll be looking forward to getting us down there. We have not played down there in those two games. We played at home. I believe if you ask our fan base and from the feel of the stadium when we play the University of Texas, I believe that it's one of our rivals, if not number one.
Q. You mentioned the A State game. You guys are playing them this year. You need that rivalry. Butch Jones has been pretty adamant about playing it every year. Would you like to see it added to the schedule on an annual basis? If so, that is best played in Little Rock --
SAM PITTMAN: No.
Q. One home and home?
SAM PITTMAN: No, no, I want to play them in Fayetteville. That's what I want to do. You asked me what I want. If we're going to play Arkansas State, I want to play 'em at home. Right now, under contract, we're in our last year at Little Rock. Whatever the Governor decides, that's what she decides. But right now we're in our last year at Little Rock. It would have to either be there or here. I'm not real interested in going over there and playing.
Q. It seems like every year your job's under discussion. Is Sam going to be back? Does that make your job more difficult? Does it not matter anymore? What are the ramifications of the constant discussion over your job or any other coach's job situation?
SAM PITTMAN: Well, when they discuss other coaches, it doesn't affect me, so I'm good there. I'm going to say this. The only ramifications of someone constantly having you on this list or this list, whatever other list, is recruiting. That's the only thing. It seems to affect us a little bit more in the state of Arkansas because they're up on the Razorbacks, they see more.
Now, how can we stop that? We win more games. That's what we can do. Look, most everything a guy brings on him, he brings on himself. Most things that come out, you earn it. Now, you may disagree with some of it, all that.
But I've earned it, I have. To get off that, we've got to win more games. I'll say this. To consider that you're going to go coach somewhere for 10 years in the SEC, you're a fool. Got to be smart. Kirby Smart, Stoops, that's it in this league. I think you got to look at it as year to year, how you doing. I'm not worried about it 'cause I got a good staff and a good team. So I'm not worried about it at all. But I do appreciate the question.
Q. Congrats on the new hip.
SAM PITTMAN: Thank you.
Q. Just wanted to ask you, with all the talk about having to re-recruit your players almost on a daily basis everywhere, is that going to, in your opinion, affect the longevity of coaching lives, just to get fed up with it?
SAM PITTMAN: You know, it's a little bit hypothetical. I will say this. I believe that some of our quality head coaches that are gray head coaches, it may drive them into the NFL. I do believe that. But I do think we can make changes in what we're doing right now and keep 'em in college football. I believe that.
The answer is a little bit yes and no. I think if we cut down the portal and made it to one, I think that would keep a lot of guys interested. You have assistants going to the NFL and all that, too. I think that would keep them more into college ball.
To me, opening the portal after you have spring ball is the craziest thing in the world. Why would you have spring ball, know your team, then five, six of 'em leave after spring ball? That makes no sense to me whatsoever.
If you give a guy an opportunity to leave, I think that's great. Go ahead. But it's got to be somewhere, in my opinion, in early January or it shouldn't happen at all.
Q. Tell us a little bit about your tight ends and receivers. There was almost a complete turnover of personnel in those two position groups since last season. Who do you expect Taylen Green's main targets to be?
SAM PITTMAN: Well, when you started talking, I knew you were from the great state of Arkansas. Go Hogs. All right. Tight end-wise. Rohan Jones, very talented guy. Fast. Very talented. Andreas Paaske. He's coming back. He can do both. I'm not saying Rohan can't do both, but we're going to send him deep. He can run. Andreas, good player. Can do both, can catch and can block. Can do both.
Now, Jaden Platt. Platt is a guy that can do both. We got him from A&M. You got to add Maddox Lassiter in there, as well.
Go to wide receiver. For me to sit here and tell you I know everything about the wide receiver group, I'd be lying to you. Again, I told you about coach speak. I'm not going to do it. I'm going to tell you what I believe. Whatever you believe, you believe.
At wide receiver I think we've got about eight, maybe nine, that can play in in league. Whom they are, who will run out there with the first group and all that, we're going to run somebody out there August 1 with the first group. Is that going to be the first group? I don't know.
We have Jalen and C.J. Brown. I love our slots. Raylen Sharpe and (indiscernible). I really like those two guys. I think we've significantly upgraded with both of those guys. I really like that.
Then on the other side at wideouts we have O'Mega Blake, Monte Harrison, we have Andy Jean, and we have whom I think is a supreme talent in Antonio Jordan. I know he's a freshman, but we've seen enough out of him this summer in his off-season workout in the weight room and his running ability that we think he can help us, too. You can add Courtney Crutch into that group, too.
I believe we have a really good wide receiver core. We're big, have length. Now we finally have two tight ends that you can throw 12 package out there and you can throw the ball to either one of them and run the ball.
Q. I wanted to ask you about your addition of Remy Cofield, how his position has allowed you to get back to coaching.
SAM PITTMAN: Man, he's helped me. The thing Remy has done is he's a good communicator. All this negotiation through agents, through parents, through whatever it is, he's handling that, I'm not. Man, you talk about taking a lot off a man's plate.
The other thing, too, it affects you. Somebody asked me that question a while ago about the portal. It affects that.
In other words, if somebody comes in to me and they say, I need 16 kazillion thousand dollars, and I think he's worth a dollar, then I'm sitting here going, man, you're going to lose our relationship here. When we do, gone, right?
I don't have to deal with that anymore. I don't want to. I don't want to lose the way I feel about a young man. I don't want him to lose the way he feels about me.
Remy has took all that off of my plate. I can't tell you how much smoother the April portal was than the January portal. He's helped in that.
I think eventually he'll be more into the talent evaluation once he knows what our team is. I don't want to speak for the man, but I don't believe he knows exactly what we have on our team right now. He'll know where we need to upgrade, the finances in each category to do that. He's been a wonderful, tremendous help to me.
Q. Thanks for the kind words about Bob.
SAM PITTMAN: Love him.
Q. In honor of him, I got a three-part question.
SAM PITTMAN: Great. When you know me, I'll ask what question two and three is here in a minute.
Q. It's really just a one-part. You referenced in your opening about doing different defensive stuff to get to the quarterback. Can you elaborate on that a little bit more. Is it a product of the evolving game or what your team looks like this year?
SAM PITTMAN: Number one, if you like your linebackers, I like our linebacker group a lot, if you like your linebackers, you can do more. Not just one. If you have one, now, they can figure it out. If you have three, which we do. I like Dix and I like Sorey a lot.
But anyway, I think that allows us to do some more. We're big at corner. We can run at corner. I don't know exactly who we can run at corner. I think we have five of them in there for a battle. All of them except DeVille, they're extremely fast, are big. You are not out there going, Okay we can't get into cover two where they got to tackle. We can't get into cover one because we can't cover, you know?
I think between the linebacker group and inexperience at defensive end is where we're at right now. We got guys we like, Justus Boone, Quincy Rhodes, we got Phillip Lee coming in. We like Charlie Collins. We like those guys. They're inexperienced. I think to get them started, we're going to have to do some different things with some veteran people. We tested that in the spring. I think it worked for us.
Q. You talked about the defensive ends. Tell us more about the depth at defensive tackle that you've built. Maybe tell us a little bit about how you plan to bring a little bit more pressure, considering you only had 26 sacks last season.
SAM PITTMAN: All right. Interior-wise, obviously we brought Cam Ball, so we think he's one of the top D-linemen in the SEC. Ian Geffrard would be another guy we believe in heavily. Oaks is another guy that we believe in. He came in and was hurt a little bit in the spring but has a lot of talent.
Then the other one that probably is the most improved is Danny Saili. Probably the most improved defensive lineman that we have. Cam didn't play in spring ball, so it gave Ian a great chance to get more reps. He's lost a lot of weight. He's going to be a force. I real like him.
What was the second part of that question?
Q. Bringing more defensive pressure.
SAM PITTMAN: Again, I believe that our linebackers are good. They're fast. I believe we ought to bring 'em. I think because of all three of 'em, I believe that we can put more pressure by doing that.
I think we'll continue to turn Travis loose, loose, loose to go to total zero more often, but we have to continue to be more aggressive on defense and get them in second and long instead find second and six or shorter.
Go Hogs. No matter what you write, you're writing about it. Appreciate you.