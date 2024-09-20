Film Room: Path for Hogs' Upset Against Auburn Starts up Front
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The tale of the tape from the Tigers' 45-19 victory over New Mexico showed just how Arkansas can pick up a victory. Auburn struggled with the Lobos in similar fashion to the Razorbacks with UAB and both were sluggish home victories after week two losses.
New Mexico asserted a gritty offensive attack on the ground with running back Javen Jacobs' 19-yard run two minutes into the game. The very next play quarterback Devon Dampier took a page out of Johnny Manziel's book of improvision to roam sideline to sideline before taking off for a first down.
The drive ended with a field goal, however, the success wasn't limited to just the first quarter as Auburn struggled to stop the run for most off the first three quarters. Dampier, who finished 22-of-44 for 291 yards, one touchdown and two picks, displayed a perfect back shoulder throw for 41-yards to wide receiver Caleb Medford inside the 5-yard line.
A touchdown by Naquari Rogers straight up the gut of a 4-man front pushed the Lobos to a 10-7 lead. Another big play during the second quarter saw Dampier utilize a perfect RPO to dial up Jacobs for a 30 yard gain into the redzone.
It was obvious the Lobos were more active along the line of scrimmage more consistently keeping Auburn out of the backfield for the most part. The Tigers finished with no sacks and a single tackle for loss due to Dampier's legs.
Auburn's pure speed and talent adavantage didn't take over until the Tigers scored to go up 38-19 early in the fourth quarter. Defensive takeaways kept New Mexico from scoring on two other drives deep in Tigers' territory but were able to buckle down, forcing Dampier into several mistakes.
Arkansas enters the contest at slight underdogs with most gaming services giving Auburn a 3-point edge. Watching the tape from Cal and New Mexico showed all the Razorbacks need is a daul threat quarterback, strong run game and a standout wide receiver.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has all the right pieces to potentially help lead Arkansas to a minor upset over the Tigers. Taylen Green looks to bounce back after a disappointing performance against the Blazers after completing just 11-of-26 passes for 161 yards with one pick.
Green is a huge threat with his legs rushing 17 times for 96 yards and two scores on the ground. His ability as an elusive runner could give the Tigers fits similar to its struggles against Dampier.
Pittman believes his quarterback can get back on track against Auburn as Green seems to avoid being rattled from play-to-play.
"Oh, I don't think it bothered [Green] much" Pittman said of Green's troubles against UAB. "I talked to him several times. It bothers you, but you've got to flush it fast and get back out there. He's going to miss a pass. He's going to miss out Saturday, too. All we can go off is how they perform at practice, and he's fantastic in practice."
"He makes a lot of plays with his feet when we needed it. Obviously, the last touchdown was well-blocked up, but he's fast, and got around there and scored. I think because of who he is and his leadership skills and all that, I think he lets things go a little bit a little faster than someone that maybe wasn't built like him mentally."
The Razorbacks running game has been a pleasant surprise throughout the first quarter of the season. Its improved offensive line play has paved running holes for Ja'Quinden Jackson to run free in the open field.
Jackson's shiftiness causes havoc for defenders with his diverse moves to stay upright and not be tackled. He is one of the nation's top tailbacks with 396 yards and six scores on the ground which rank in the top-10 for individual production.
Last season's struggles to run the ball seem to be void and forgotten as Arkansas sits No. 11 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC averaging 259 yards per game. The Razorbacks also lead college football with 15 rushing touchdowns which is six more than it in 2023.
Transfer offensive lineman Fernando Carmona has been one of the Razorbacks best road graders. He is confident ahead of Arkansas' improved offense ahead of Saturday's SEC opener.
"I'm a big believer in momentum and you got to get that first one, and it's all about this week," Carmona said. "If we get this, it kind of gets that ball rolling and creates that belief in the room that, 'You know what? We could do this in the SEC.' Every game means a lot, but obviously we're starting SEC play and you want to get that first one to get that ball rolling."
