Fans Should Never Question Whether Freeze Was Better Man for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From time to time, when the Arkansas football job became a topic of conversation over the past several years, the name Hugh Freeze popped up not long after Gus Malzahn's.
There was a tiny, but loud segment of fans who were willing to overlook all the alleged wrongdoings, draft day admissions and phone records that came out of Ole Miss before Freeze finally landed himself on the SEC's no-fly list. They were enamored by what he was able to do with the Rebels back when that sort of success wasn't supposed to be possible in Oxford.
That was when Freeze allegedly ran his own NIL program before they were acceptable with a few perceived additional perks. The question was always how good was the coach versus how much of an advantage was gained by the things of which he was accused.
So far, it seems it was more about the advantage. Freeze is 8-8 at Auburn with most of his wins coming against perennial Bottom 10 teams, plus 2023 Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt teams that finished a combined 2-22 in SEC play.
Meanwhile, Sam Pittman is 25-26 after having played a full season of just SEC teams to kick off his tenure, handicapped by being hired late in the recruiting cycle, and also strapped with one of the worst NIL collectives in the SEC. Considering Pittman has a pair of bowl game wins over Penn State and Kansas and Freeze got blasted by Maryland last year 31-13, the edge of on-field success has to go to Pittman so far.
Add in that Pittman entered as a feel good story and curiosity as opposed to bringing a convoy line of Ryder trucks full of baggage, Arkansas clearly came out on top. There's also the unspoken benefit for fans.
When Pittman takes the stage at SEC Media days, pops in on Finebaum, speaks to the Little Rock Touchdown Club or shows up for his radio show at the local restaurant, it's an event. He's instant entertainment with his stories, relatability and awe shucks energy.
The most angry Razorback fan can't stay mad when hanging out with Pittman. They just end up wanting to buy him a beer and take him fishing.
Meanwhile, Freeze is a lot like 1980s aspirin. It's supposed to help, but the medicine is so painful to swallow that it's almost worth it to deal with the symptoms.
It's difficult to watch Freeze talk after spending years listenting to Pittman. It's so droll and dry.
Here he is discussing the upcoming Arkansas game. Consider it a dare to watch all the way to the end.
Think about how hard it has been for Pittman to get people around the state to open up their wallets. Now try to picture Freeze, with similar overall results and less bowl success and trophy thrones, finding more NIL success with that melatonin level delivery.
It's impossible. It's fine for fans to wonder what would have happened if Lane Kiffin hadn't slipped through the Hogs' fingers on his way to a life of double-digit wins and a well-ran collective at Ole Miss.
However, there is no loss in not having Freeze as head coach at Arkansas. He may even find a way to squeeze out another win over the Razorbacks Saturday.
Even if it is so, Hunter Yurachek can rest easy knowing that if it had been ultimately between Pittman and Freeze, he landed the right man. However, should Pittman lose for a third consecutive year to Freeze, odds become much higher neither man has the job next season and that's something the Arkansas athletics director is desperate to avoid.
After all, Pittman is a really likable guy. It's hard to give the man a beer and a pink slip a the same time.
