Film Room: What the Tape Reveals About Hogs' QB KJ Jackson Ahead Of 2026 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In all likelihood, it will be KJ Jackson taking the first snap of the season at quarterback for Arkansas on Sept. 5 against North Alabama.

The redshirt sophomore from Montgomery, Ala., enters 2026 coming off a 2025 season in which he started against Missouri and threw for a total of 441 yards and three touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes.

Here's what Jackson's 2025 tape identifies about the man who will likely be Arkansas' QB1 this season.

He Can Deliver Under Pressure

It'd be somewhat surprising if SEC defensive coordinators aren't blitzing the young quarterback frequently this season, especially if their defensive line matches up well against Arkansas' offensive front.

While it's handy that Jackson is a mobile quarterback who can evade pressure if need be, he also proved last year that he can stand tall while under duress and complete passes while being hit.

Had some time this week due to multiple snow days in a row, so here are KJ Jackson's highlights from last season: pic.twitter.com/gNodGQbkCk — WarMachine2013 (@WarMachine2013) January 28, 2026

Take, for example, his first career touchdown pass against Alabama A&M, in which Jackson got hit by two defensive backs who were coming on a corner blitz but still managed to get the football to Mike Washington to put Arkansas up 52-7.

Against Missouri, Jackson tied the game at 7-7 after throwing a frozen rope to O'Mega Blake in the end zone despite getting drilled in the mid-section as he let the ball go.

Blake ➡️ End zone pic.twitter.com/S1rvfrfbeT — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 29, 2025

In the third quarter, he delivered a strike to Raylen Sharpe despite being hit, though he stayed upright after throwing the ball.

Sticks are moving ⏩ pic.twitter.com/dyub0bOe3z — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 29, 2025

Jackson will obviously be hoping that his offensive line gives him enough time to throw every time he drops back, but there will be times when that won't be the case. So far, he's proven that he can throw the football accurately even with defenders in his grille.

Both Mobile and Hard to Bring Down

Jackson may not be quite as nimble or quick as Taylen Green or Matt Jones, but he can run when necessary. Perhaps more importantly, he's not easy to bring down, as the Texas defensive line figured out when they faced him last November.

After leading the Hogs down the field against the Longhorns last year in Austin, Jackson found himself under pressure as he dropped back to throw on second and 10. After initially getting away from Texas' defensive line, the 6-4, 225-pound quarterback ran into the end zone for a score after shaking off Zina Umeozulu not once, but twice.

He may not be able to bowl over defenders like KJ Jefferson, but Jackson should get a few designed runs drawn up for him and will be a threat to scramble on every play if he sees an opportunity.

Tight Coverage? No Problem

The ever-exciting but turnover-prone Taylen Green was the antithesis to Jefferson during his Arkansas. Jefferson rarely turned the ball over, but Green threw 20 interceptions in just two seasons and probably could've racked up a few more, given that he often threw the ball into coverage when it was ill-advised to do so.

Jackson is yet to throw a pick in his college career, and 54 passing attempts and two games against SEC opponents is a healthy sample size. Does that mean he'll be error-free this season? No. There are likely to be some growing pains for the first-year starter, which may include a few turnovers here and there.

However, Jackson was pretty accurate last season and proved he could put the ball into tight windows without throwing interceptions. Head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey have made it clear that a lack of giveaways are a huge emphasis for the Razorbacks, and Jackson is a quarterback that should be a good fit for a team focused on not turning the ball over.

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