Razorbacks' Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times And Everything Fans Need to Know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks released its schedule for the team's first fall camp under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield on Wednesday.

Fall practice will begin on Aug. 5 for Silverfield and the Razorbacks will have 25 practices taking place ahead of Arkansas' season-opener in Fayetteville against FCS North Alabama Lions on Saturday, Sept. 5. The 25th and final practice will be held on Friday, Sept. 4.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to media members at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

Silverfield will host an Aug. 3 press conference prior to preview the start of fall camp. Staff members such as defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford and various position coaches and players also being made available to the media throughout fall camp.

The first edition of "The Ryan Silverfield Show" on the Razorback Sports Network is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 26. It can be picked up by stations across the state that are affiliated with the network, and can also be heard on the Arkansas Razorbacks app on all smartphones.

The Razorbacks will go through a pair of scrimmages during the 25 practices with the first being held on . The first will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, and the second taking place on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Arkansas' first practice with players in full pads will occur on Aug. 11. Practice will be held in the afternoons until Aug. 18, when they will start in the morning.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Arkansas will have five off days during fall camp: Aug. 8, Aug. 12, Aug. 17, Aug. 21 and Aug. 24.

Silverfield's first game week press conference will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 31. Kickoff for Arkansas' Week 1 contest against North Alabama is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., with coverage on the SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

Practice Schedule

Aug. 3: Pre-Camp with Silverfield

Aug. 5: Practice 1, DC Roberts, Players

Aug 6: Practice 2, OC Cramsey, Players

Aug. 7: Practice 3, Lunsford, Specialists

Aug. 9: Practice 4, Coaches Wilson/Hicks, Defensive Backs

Aug. 10: Practice 5, Coach Smith, Receivers

Aug. 11 Practice 6, (full pads) Coaches Cotton/Wilkerson, Defensive Line

Aug 13: Practice 7, Offensive line coaches, players

Aug 14: Practice 8, Coach Stewart, Quarterbacks

Aug. 15: Practice 9, Linebackers

Aug. 16: Scrimmage, Silverfield, Players

Aug. 18: Practice 11, Coach Turner, Tight Ends

Aug. 19: Practice 12, Johnson, Running Backs

Aug. 20: Practice 13, Players

Aug. 22: Scrimmage

Aug. 23: Practice 15, Silverfield, Players

Aug. 25: Practice 16, Playrs

Aug. 26 Practice 17, Silverfield Radio Shwo

Aug 27: Practice 18, Players

Aug. 28, Practice 19

Aug. 29: Practice 20

Aug. 30: Practice 21

Aug. 31: Silverfield Week One Press Conference

Sept. 1: Practice 22, Cramsey, Offensive Players

Sept. 2: Practice 23, Roberts, Defensive Players, Silverfield Radio Show

Sept. 3: Practice 24

Sept. 4: Practice 25

Sept. 5: Gameday vs. North Alabama, SEC Network

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