Razorbacks' Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times And Everything Fans Need to Know
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks released its schedule for the team's first fall camp under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield on Wednesday.
Fall practice will begin on Aug. 5 for Silverfield and the Razorbacks will have 25 practices taking place ahead of Arkansas' season-opener in Fayetteville against FCS North Alabama Lions on Saturday, Sept. 5. The 25th and final practice will be held on Friday, Sept. 4.
Silverfield will host an Aug. 3 press conference prior to preview the start of fall camp. Staff members such as defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford and various position coaches and players also being made available to the media throughout fall camp.
The first edition of "The Ryan Silverfield Show" on the Razorback Sports Network is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 26. It can be picked up by stations across the state that are affiliated with the network, and can also be heard on the Arkansas Razorbacks app on all smartphones.
The Razorbacks will go through a pair of scrimmages during the 25 practices with the first being held on . The first will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, and the second taking place on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Arkansas' first practice with players in full pads will occur on Aug. 11. Practice will be held in the afternoons until Aug. 18, when they will start in the morning.
Arkansas will have five off days during fall camp: Aug. 8, Aug. 12, Aug. 17, Aug. 21 and Aug. 24.
Silverfield's first game week press conference will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 31. Kickoff for Arkansas' Week 1 contest against North Alabama is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., with coverage on the SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.
Practice Schedule
Aug. 3: Pre-Camp with Silverfield
Aug. 5: Practice 1, DC Roberts, Players
Aug 6: Practice 2, OC Cramsey, Players
Aug. 7: Practice 3, Lunsford, Specialists
Aug. 9: Practice 4, Coaches Wilson/Hicks, Defensive Backs
Aug. 10: Practice 5, Coach Smith, Receivers
Aug. 11 Practice 6, (full pads) Coaches Cotton/Wilkerson, Defensive Line
Aug 13: Practice 7, Offensive line coaches, players
Aug 14: Practice 8, Coach Stewart, Quarterbacks
Aug. 15: Practice 9, Linebackers
Aug. 16: Scrimmage, Silverfield, Players
Aug. 18: Practice 11, Coach Turner, Tight Ends
Aug. 19: Practice 12, Johnson, Running Backs
Aug. 20: Practice 13, Players
Aug. 22: Scrimmage
Aug. 23: Practice 15, Silverfield, Players
Aug. 25: Practice 16, Playrs
Aug. 26 Practice 17, Silverfield Radio Shwo
Aug 27: Practice 18, Players
Aug. 28, Practice 19
Aug. 29: Practice 20
Aug. 30: Practice 21
Aug. 31: Silverfield Week One Press Conference
Sept. 1: Practice 22, Cramsey, Offensive Players
Sept. 2: Practice 23, Roberts, Defensive Players, Silverfield Radio Show
Sept. 3: Practice 24
Sept. 4: Practice 25
Sept. 5: Gameday vs. North Alabama, SEC Network
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs