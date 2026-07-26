Five Transfers Expected to Make Immediate Impact for Razorbacks in 2026

In college football, recruiting has an outsize effect on your ability to win games, especially in the SEC. Teams like Arkansas have a lot of competition for the best athletes on the recruiting trail. But obtaining once-promising prospects as transfers might be how the Hogs level the playing field.

Transfer talent in the age of NIL is one of the most important aspects of a program's recruiting. With 44 transfers, 42 scholarship transfers, Arkansas leads the SEC.

Which transfers are most likely to be impact players for the Hogs in 2026?

Here are five players who could make their previous teams regret letting them go: Chris Marshall, Trajen Odom, Hunter Osborne, Sutton Smith and Jahiem Johnson.

Chris Marshall

In 2026, Chris Marshall isn't near the name it was in 2022. Disciplinary issues and injuries have dropped his stock since then. But the Hogs are getting him on the ascent as he continues his comeback.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Marshall went to Texas A&M in 2022, Ole Miss and Kilgore College (JUCO) from 2023-2024 and Boise State in 2025. One thing's for sure: Marshall has meeting room and practice experience. Can that translate to on-field production?

Death, taxes and the Razorbacks finding an impact transfer WR out of the portal.



Is Chris Marshall next in line for a breakout season at Arkansas?



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/3s4KAouO25 pic.twitter.com/j4GNN96Zlu — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) July 19, 2026

At Boise State, Marshall proved he can produce at the FBS level. For the Broncos, he recorded 574 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. But the eye-popping number is his 19.13 yards per catch.

If Tim Cramsey's veer-and-shoot is anywhere near as potent as Ole Miss or Teneessee's versions, then Marshall should expect a lot of easy reads on his option routes and even easier catches in space.

Trajen Odom

Last season, the Hogs gave up 33.8 points per game to its opponents. In short, the defense leaked like a sieve. So, it's notable that this highly regarded prospect is coming in to deploy his athleticism along the defensive line.

The North Carolina native was a four-star recruit going into his lone season at Ohio State. The redshirt freshman stands 6-foot-3, 297 pounds and the Razorbacks hope his presence on the interior of the defensive line could help anchor run defense to allow the defense flexibility on the backend.

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer class stats dashboard | Morgan Acuff

As more and more offenses run the veer-and-shoot, also known as beer-and-shoot at Tennessee, defenses need to be able to defend the run with light boxes.

This leads to more use of the Tite formation up front, featuring two defensive tackles shading the B gaps, and a 0-tech nose tackle goes head-up with the center. Using this formation allows the defense to cover more gaps with fewer bodies but requires good play from an athletic disruptor at nose tackle.

Perhaps defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' staff can unlock the type of savvy player needed playing 0-technique against the myriad zone running schemes the Razorbacks will defend next year.

It's also likely that he possesses the skill to play 4i-technique, lined up on the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle. This position requires attacking and block-shedding while occupying gaps to make plays even while blocked, like reaching out a hand to grab a back trying to squeeze by.

This is the more likely scenario based on Odom's profile. Of course, Roberts loves to be multiple. He wants to be able to come at you from different looks and keep you off-balance. But Tite is at the foundation of what he does.

Hunter Osborne

While we're talking about the importance of quality defensive tackle play in Ron Roberts' scheme, let's take a look at another contender for a spot on the defensive line.

Hunter Osborne is projected to start at 0-technique for the Hogs in 2026. It's easy to see why. This 6-foot-4, 313-pound nose tackle will need to show versatility to fit into the Roberts philosophy,

At Virginia, Osborne played in all 14 games, notching 15 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack. There is a lot of hype around his potential in this defense. His ability to get up and down the line of scrimmage to attack gaps could allow the rest of the defense to swarm the ball.

Hunter Osborne Film Breakdown | Can the Virginia Transfer Fix Arkansas’ Defensive Line Issues? pic.twitter.com/9K62SKtHRm — D.J. Williams (@dj45williams) January 8, 2026

Maybe it will be Osborne playing mainly 0-technique with Odom playing the more versatile tackle roles farther from the center.

Sutton Smith

Barring injury, Sutton Smith will tote the rock a ton this year. It's the logical expectation for a back who in 2025 gained 1,050 all-purpose yards, averaging 5.8 yards per touch for Ryan Silverfield at Memphis.

He found pay dirt eight times and had his best career game against Arkansas, rushing for 147 yards.

Smith operated as the lead back but split carries with Greg Desrosiers Jr. last season. Cam Settles and Braylen Russell will likely get a fair share of snaps. But if you're looking for one back to stand out from the pack, it's probably the guy with No. 5 on his back.

Jahiem "Joker" Johnson

Here's hoping the joke's on the opponents and not the Hogs' defense in 2026. Last year, the defense was shredded both on the ground and through the air.

Johnson, on the other hand, was an elite part of a Tulane team that earned a College Football Playoff bid in 2025. He snagged four interceptions and logged 834 snaps for the Green Wave, while also recording 42 tackles and nine pass breakups.

Johnson is battle-hardened, playing admirably in the American Conference Championship Game and Tulane's first round CFP first round game at Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks are getting a fresh start in the way of a new coaching staff, and these transfers are looking to do the same in Fayetteville.

With more than 40 transfers, there are a number of players who could come in and impress immediately. But this group seems well-positioned going into fall camp to make some noise in the SEC.

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