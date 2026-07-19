FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has plenty of talent at wide receiver going into 2026 but no clear answer as to who its go-to guy will be.

Bentonville native CJ Brown, Memphis transfer Jamari Hawkins and Pine Bluff native Courtney Crutchfield all have plenty of potential to break out this season.

But Boise State transfer Chris Marshall arguably the favorite to earn the WR1 role and be the favorite target of either KJ Jackson or AJ Hill.

If he does become the Arkansas' top target in the passing game, he'd follow in the footsteps of O'Mega Blake and Matt Landers, who followed a similar path to Marshall before ending up at Arkansas.

All three players began their collegiate careers at SEC schools: Landers at Georgia, where he played from 2017-20, Blake at South Carolina, where he played from 2021-23 and Marshall at Texas A&M, though he only caught 11 passes in a TAMU tenure marred by a pair of suspensions.

After stops at smaller schools — Blake at Charlotte and Landers at Toledo — both receivers broke out and became WR1s at Arkansas.

Landers became the top target of KJ Jefferson in 2022, catching 47 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns, including four games in which he went over the century mark in yardage.

Landers had three catches for a whopping 121 yards in Arkansas' Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, caught three touchdowns in a win over BYU and caught two scores in Arkansas' whipping of Ole Miss.

He's only the second Razorback receiver to have more than 900 receiving yards over the last four seasons.

Blake was by far Arkansas' most consistent receiver in 2025, hauling in 58 receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns. He went over the century mark twice and never had fewer than five receptions and 60 receiving yards over the first eight games of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks Chris Marshall at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Marshall was more of a big play magnet than a consistent target during his 2025 season with Boise State, averaging 19.1 yards per reception after catching 30 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns.

The downside to his explosiveness was his relative inconsistency: he had six games where he caught under four passes and four games where he had less than 30 yards receiving.

Whether it's Jackson or Hill under center this season, Arkansas' quarterback will be a first-year starter and will need a reliable WR1 to go to on a consistent basis. If recent history is any indication, Marshall could be that man.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.